Tigers land top-notch punter
Auburn's special teams unit just got stronger.
The Tigers landed the commitment of John Alan McGuire Sunday, a day removed from his visit for Big Cat Weekend. McGuire is rated as the No. 2 punter in the country and a five-star specialist according to Kohl's.
With offers from Florida State and Auburn, McGuire elected to stay in-state.
"When I came here to kick for (Tanner) Burns, it felt like home compared to all the other places I went," McGuire said.
The Plains has been home to several members of the McGuire family, as McGuire's mother, sister and brother all attended Auburn. His brother, Evan, served as a kickoff specialist for Auburn from 2020-2023.
McGuire's punting range is 55 yards in the air, while the 6-foot-2 specialist hit a 49-yard field goal for Thompson as a career long. Auburn views him as a punter, with an opportunity to come in and compete for a starting job once Oscar Chapman's time concludes.
"Feel like that’s gonna be good for me," McGuire said. "I’ve always felt like if I can go somewhere where I can compete and have a chance to get the spot, I feel like I can figure it out and get it."
Special teams coach Tanner Burns had a lot to do with his decision.
"I like how honest he is. When I went to a meeting with him, it felt like I could talk to him like a friend, like I’ve known him forever."
McGuire will serve as the specialist for Thompson this year, as the Warriors look to get back to the state title game.