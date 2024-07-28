"When I came here to kick for (Tanner) Burns, it felt like home compared to all the other places I went," McGuire said.

The Tigers landed the commitment of John Alan McGuire Sunday, a day removed from his visit for Big Cat Weekend. McGuire is rated as the No. 2 punter in the country and a five-star specialist according to Kohl's.

The Plains has been home to several members of the McGuire family, as McGuire's mother, sister and brother all attended Auburn. His brother, Evan, served as a kickoff specialist for Auburn from 2020-2023.

McGuire's punting range is 55 yards in the air, while the 6-foot-2 specialist hit a 49-yard field goal for Thompson as a career long. Auburn views him as a punter, with an opportunity to come in and compete for a starting job once Oscar Chapman's time concludes.

"Feel like that’s gonna be good for me," McGuire said. "I’ve always felt like if I can go somewhere where I can compete and have a chance to get the spot, I feel like I can figure it out and get it."

Special teams coach Tanner Burns had a lot to do with his decision.

"I like how honest he is. When I went to a meeting with him, it felt like I could talk to him like a friend, like I’ve known him forever."

McGuire will serve as the specialist for Thompson this year, as the Warriors look to get back to the state title game.