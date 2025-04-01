Receivers shine in scrimmage

“I was really encouraged by the competitiveness of both sides,” said AU coach Hugh Freeze. “I really thought it went back-and-forth and the competitiveness was really good to see. We’ll do it again this Saturday and hopefully see some improvement in every area.”

The Tigers are into week three of practice and held their first scrimmage last Saturday.

AUBURN | With Auburn’s tournament run to the Final Four taking the spotlight, spring football has slid under the radar.

One particular part of the offense really stood out to Auburn’s third year heal coach.

“I was really pleased, particularly with the receivers,” said Freeze. “They continue to show up and make plays. We’ve got to clean up some protection stuff, but encouraged with what I saw Saturday.”

Georgia Tech transfer Eric Singleton Jr. has earned early praise this spring, but a couple of other newcomers are also standing out in Wake Forest transfer Horatio Fields and true freshman Sam Turner.

“I think Sam Turner is going to be one heck of a player,” said Freeze. “Horatio Fields, we absolutely hit a home run in adding him to the mix from the transfer portal.

"I love long receivers. Always have. I think now we’ve got some of those that fit that mold. And Horatio certainly does. He’s stood out. Obviously, Cam (Coleman), I think it’s circulating on media a catch he made in the corner. But Horatio made one equally as good, I think, at the end of the scrimmage Saturday. So it was good to see guys that can win those 50/50 balls when you have those opportunities.”

Auburn will wrap up spring what an A-Day practice and autograph session April 12 at noon CT.