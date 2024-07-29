Tigers flip Bama WR commit
Hugh Freeze did it again.
Auburn is red hot on the recruiting trail.
The head coach, alongside wide receivers coach Marcus Davis, just flipped their second Alabama commit in the last week.
This time it's Derick Smith, the 6-foot-5 wideout from Selma, Ala., that had been committed to Alabama since March. He's the third major flip for Auburn this class and the sixth overall commitment made either during or shortly after Big Cat Weekend.
With his commitment, Auburn now moves into the No. 9 spot in the Rivals team recruiting rankings for the 2025 class.
Smith is the first receiver to join Auburn's 2025 class and the eighth offensive prospect to commit to the Tigers.
Auburn relentlessly pursued Smith, working to get him back on campus last month for an official visit. Davis was leading the charge for the four-star wideout, who is listed as the No. 134 player nationally and a top-10 player in the state.
"Visit went real good," Smith said after his official. "I spent the whole weekend with Coach Davis. I think everything he does is really good. I feel like he can develop me to another level."
Smith is the Tigers' fourth-highest rated prospect in the 2025 class, only behind running back Alvin Henderson, safety Eric Winters and cornerback Blake Woodby.
He also joins tight ends Ryan Ghea and Hollis Davidson, offensive linemen Spencer Dowland, Tavaris Dice, Tai Buster, Broderick Shull and Jacobe Ward, defensive linemen Malik Autry, Jourdin Crawford and Antonio Coleman,, linebacker Jakaleb Faulk and defensive backs Devin Williams, Dante Core, Bryce Deas and Donovan Starr.