Hugh Freeze did it again.

Auburn is red hot on the recruiting trail.

The head coach, alongside wide receivers coach Marcus Davis, just flipped their second Alabama commit in the last week.

This time it's Derick Smith, the 6-foot-5 wideout from Selma, Ala., that had been committed to Alabama since March. He's the third major flip for Auburn this class and the sixth overall commitment made either during or shortly after Big Cat Weekend.

With his commitment, Auburn now moves into the No. 9 spot in the Rivals team recruiting rankings for the 2025 class.