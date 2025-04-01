Return visit 'amazing' for top 10 WR

"Today was amazing," Mathews said. "It was great getting to see Coach Davis develop and coach his players...Him being a young coach, I felt a good connection between him and the players."

Four-star Jase Mathews made the trip to Auburn for nearly an all-day visit, where he saw practice and spent plenty of time with the wide receivers coach Davis, as the two continue to build their relationship.

With an already loaded wide receiver room, Marcus Davis continues to recruit at a high level.

Two guys stuck out to Mathews the most at practice. One was the Tigers' star wide receiver Cam Coleman, while the other was Mississippi native and former high school rival of Mathews, quarterback Deuce Knight.

"We're rival schools," Mathews said of Knight. "We're 1-1 in the season against each other."

Now that Knight's at Auburn, he's "thrown a couple shots" toward Mathews, working to get Mathews on the Plains. Is it a big deal knowing that Knight could potentially be his quarterback if Mathews were to attend Auburn?

"It definitely would," he said. "Knowing I have a good relationship here."

Meanwhile, his relationship with his primary recruiter, Davis, continues to grow.

"It's building very high," Mathews said. "He's an amazing guy. Getting to talk to him about football and things outside of football, too, is just making our relationship 10 times better."

Five schools are currently in line to get Mathews on campus for an official visit. Colorado (May 9-11), Ole Miss (May 30-June 1), Auburn (June 6-8), Texas A&M (June 13-15) and Miami (June 20-22) are all set to host him.

However, he does envision himself returning to Auburn before his official visit.

"Seeing the relationship I built with the coaching staff and getting to speak with Coach Freeze, it's just been great," Mathews said. "Coach Freeze, he's a guy that's brought me close and gives me messages about life more than football. He gave me more information about life than football and he's been helping me continue my football journey."

Mathews is hoping to have a decision sometime in either late summer or early fall.