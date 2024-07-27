"Just the family aspect of it," Woodby said of what stood out about Auburn back in June. "I can talk about anything with Coach Freeze and it’s reassuring to get that from the guys on the team."

Former Ohio State commit Blake Woodby announced his commitment to Auburn Saturday to kickstart the Tigers' annual recruiting event. He becomes the 17th member of the Tigers' 2025 class and the sixth defensive back.

Woodby, 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds, committed to Ohio State last October. He spent over six months pledged to the Buckeyes before announcing his de-commitment in mid-May. Auburn, which had hosted him on campus in March on an unofficial visit, got him on campus two weeks after he reopened his recruitment for an official visit.

"It went great. The visit exceeded every expectation I could possibly think of," Woodby said. “Coach Crime had the red carpet laid out for me."

Wesley "Crime" McGriff serves as cornerbacks coach at Auburn and fit what Woodby was looking for in a coach.

"When I think about Coach Crime’s track record of being a good man, everybody on the team has the same testimony that he is a great man and he cares about his players," Woodby said after his official visit.

With the commitment, Auburn moves up to No. 12 in the Rivals team recruiting rankings and Woodby is the second-highest rated commit in the class.