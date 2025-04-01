Tigers ‘lifeless’ in UAB loss

The Tigers were 2 of 9 with runners in scoring position snd hit into three double plays to fall to 20-9 on the season.

UAB used timely hitting and a deep pitching staff to earn a 4-2 win over No. 14 Auburn Tuesday night at Plainsman Park.

AUBURN | It’s not what Butch Thompson was looking for after being swept at No. 2 Georgia last weekend.

“Didn’t swing it tonight at all,” said Thompson. “It doesn’t matter who we play right now, we’ve got to shove it in the strike zone more early in the ballgame.

“I thought that was the most lifeless offense performance that we’ve had. I don’t think we were aggressive enough.”

Six UAB pitchers held Auburn to eight hits with six strikeouts. AU stranded seven base runners.

The Tigers scored a run in the first on an infield single by Cooper McMurray to score Bristol Carter from third base, and another in the fourth on back-to-back doubles by McMurray and Chris Rembert.

McMurray was 3 of 4 with a run scored and one RBI, Rembert 2 of 3 with one RBI and Carter 2 of 4 with a run scored.

Jackson Sanders (1-1) took the loss allowing for runs on two hits and three walks in 2.1 innings out of the bullpen. Two of his walks came around to score including one on Auburn native Todd Clay’s two-run home run in the fourth.

AU starter Alex Petrovic allowed just one hit in 2.0 innings. Ben Schorr and Griffin Graves held the Blazers scoreless over the final 4.2 innings.

Auburn, 4-5 in the SEC, returns to league action hosting No. 8 Alabama for a three-game series beginning Friday at 6 p.m. CT on SECN+/ESPN+.