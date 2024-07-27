"It’s a great feeling knowing that I can stay close to home and be a part of a great championship team with Coach (Hugh) Freeze," Toodle said.

Four-star outside linebacker Shadarius Toodle announced his commitment to Auburn Saturday, as Big Cat Weekend gets underway.

The Tigers just landed their second commitment of the day, another top player in the 2026 class.

Toodle, 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds, is the fourth member to join Auburn's 2026 class. Auburn was his 14th offer and the Tigers never let up, staying consistent in their efforts to recruit him.

"They just stayed in contact with me and my family the whole offseason," Toodle said. "They invited me to multiple things, the spring game, just kept in contact with me."

Among those in his recruitment, his relationship with head coach Freeze is one-of-a-kind.

"It’s great, having sit downs with me and my family," Toodle said. "Just being a very genuine guy, telling me what it takes to play for Auburn, I loved it."

It wasn't just Freeze making Toodle feel like a priority. Defensive coordinator DJ Durkin and defensive ends coach Josh Aldridge have been mainstays in his recruitment as well.

"They made me feel great, Coach Aldridge and Coach Durkin both came down to the school to come see me," Toodle said. "Every time I came up there, it was a great time being with them. I’m just comfortable with this decision."

He's been to campus plenty of times and there's not one thing that sticks out to him. It's the whole experience of being on the Plains.

"It’s great," Toodle said. "Everything, all the Auburn fans treat me like family. The coaches, the assistants, everybody treats me like family. It's a great feeling."