"I'm headed to Auburn," Fegans told Rivals. "[Big Cat] weekend was a big part of it. Really showed us a good time and it felt like family as well. The people are great, it's a great place to be. It feels very homey."

With Auburn, LSU, Georgia and Clemson as his four finalists, the four-star safety and No. 59 player in the class of 2025 announced his commitment to an SEC program Monday.

What went into the decision to choose Auburn?

"The coaches on that staff, I trust them," Fegans said. "Coach (Charles) Kelly, Coach Crime (Wesley McGriff), Coach Freeze...It's gonna be a fun time. Coach Freeze is an offensive guy but he's been saying he needs defensive guys so we can get him stops and he can be on the field a lot."

The Tigers continue their surge on the recruiting trail, as Fegans is the seventh commit in two days. All seven commits, which are spread out across both the 2025 and 2026 class, are rated as four-stars and within the Rivals250.

Kelly and McGriff led the charge in his recruitment for Auburn.

"They're phenomenal coaches and as people, above and beyond," Fegans said. "They're very player-relatable. It's like if you have something going on, don't hesitate to talk to them because they can relate to it."

Auburn sees Fegans as a safety that can also slide into the star position.

"I'm a hard-working guy, looking to work to start his freshman year," Fegans said said. "To become the best defensive back in the country and go first team All-SEC. Then playoff berths."

With his commitment, Auburn continues its climb toward a top five recruiting class. He's the second safety to commit to Kelly and Auburn, with Eric Winters being the other.

"Coach Kelly says it's his job to make me the best safety to ever play at Auburn," Fegans said.