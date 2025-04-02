Final Four capsules

Below is a closer look at all four teams in the 2025 Final Four.

The Tigers will play Florida Saturday and potentially the winner of Duke-Houston on Monday night in the national championship game.

AUBURN | Auburn is one of four No. 1 seeds to advance to the Final Four in San Antonio, Texas.

AUBURN

No. 1 seed

Record: 32-5, 15-3 SEC (1st)

NET ranking: 2

Quad 1 wins (19): Ole Miss (thrice), Houston, Iowa State, North Carolina, Memphis, Ohio State, Purdue, Missouri, Texas, Georgia, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Alabama, Kentucky, Creighton, Michigan, Michigan State

Quad 1 losses (5): Duke, Florida, Texas A&M, Alabama, Tennessee

Top scorers: Sr. forward Johni Broome 18.7, Sr. guard Chad Baker-Mazara 12.2, Fr. guard Tahaad Pettiford 11.7, Sr. guard Miles Kelly 11.4, Sr. guard Denver Jones 10.9, Sr. forward Chaney Johnson 9.2

Top rebounders: Broome 10.9, Sr. center Dylan Cardwell 5.0, Johnson 4.9

The latest: Auburn is only the second team in history to have previously played all three of the other teams in the Final Four. The Tigers beat Houston Nov. 9, lost at Duke Dec. 4 and lost to Florida Feb. 8. Auburn won the South Region by beating Alabama State and Creighton in Lexington, and Michigan and Michigan State in Atlanta. AU won the four games by an average of 10.3 points. Broome and Pettiford are both averaging a team-best 17.3 points during the tournament. Broome also leads AU averaging 13.3 rebounds. AU is shooting .308 from 3-point range during the tournament after shooting .373 during the regular season, and free throw shooting has dipped from .747 to .637. AU has picked up its rebounding, increasing from 37.4 per game to 42.5. AU is 3rd nationally in blocks per game (6.0), 4th in assist/turnover ratio (1.75), 6th in scoring margin (14.1) and 8th in opponent 3-point percentage (29.6).

FLORIDA

No. 1 seed

Record: 34-4, 14-4 SEC (2nd)

NET ranking: 4

Quad 1 wins (14): Alabama (twice), Tennessee (twice), North Carolina, Arkansas, Auburn, Mississippi State, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Missouri, UConn, Maryland, Texas Tech

Quad 1 losses (4): Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee, Georgia

Top scorers: Sr. guard Walter Clayton 18.1, Sr. guard Alijah Martin, Sr, guard Will Richard 13.3, So. center Alex Condon 10.8, So. forward Thomas Haugh 9.8

Top rebounders: Condon 7.7, So. center Rueben Chinyelu 6.5, Haugh 6.1

The latest: Florida beat Norfolk State, UConn, Maryland and Texas Tech to advance to their sixth-ever Final Four. UF won the national championship in 2006 and 07. In the win over the Red Raiders, Clayton scored 30 points including two late 3-pointers as UF erased a nine-point deficit with less than three minutes to play. He scored 19 and Condon 17 in the first matchup against AU. The Gators are on a 10-game winning streak including the SEC Tournament championship. Their last loss came 88-83 at Georgia Feb. 25. UF is ranked 3rd nationally in scoring (85.4), 3rd in scoring margin (+15.8), 3rd in rebounds (41.9) and sixth in opponent 3-point percentage (29.6).

DUKE

No. 1 seed

Record: 35-3, 19-1 ACC (1st)

NET ranking: 1

Quad 1 wins (12): Arizona (twice), North Carolina (twice), Louisville (twice), Auburn, SMU, Wake Forest, Illinois, Baylor, Alabama

Quad 1 losses (3): Kentucky, Kansas, Clemson

Top scorers: Fr. forward Cooper Flagg 18.9, Fr. forward Kon Knueppel 14.4, Jr. guard Tyrese Proctor 12.5, Fr. center Khaman Maluach 8.7, Sr. guard Sion James 8.7

Top rebounders: Flagg 7.5, Maluach 6.8, James 4.1

The latest: Duke beat Mount St. Mary’s, Baylor, Arizona and Alabama by an average of 23.5 points to advance to its 18th Final Four. The Blue Devis have won five national championships. Auburn had an early 11-point lead in Durham before Duke stormed back for an 84-78 win as Isaiah Evans, who averages 7.0 points, scored 18 points on 6 of 9 3-pointers. Flagg had 22 points and 11 rebounds. The Blue Devis are riding a 15-game winning streak with the last loss coming 77-71 at Clemson Feb. 8. Duke ranks 1st nationally in scoring margin (+21.1), 4th in shooting percentage (49.6), 5th in opponent’s scoring (62.6) and 13th in assists (17.0).

HOUSTON

No. 1 seed

Record: 34-4, 19-1 Big 12 (1st)

NET ranking: 3

Quad 1 wins (17): BYU (twice), Kansas (twice), Baylor (twice), Arizona (twice), Kansas State, UCF, West Virginia, Arizona State, Iowa State, Texas Tech, Gonzaga, Purdue, Tennessee

Quad 1 losses (3): Auburn, Alabama, Texas Tech

Top scorers: Sr. guard L.J. Cryer 15.4, Jr. guard Emanuel Sharp 12.7, Jr. guard Milos Uzan 11.6, Sr. forward J’Wan Roberts 10.7

Top rebounders: Roberts 6.3, So. forward Joseph Tugler 5.9

The latest: Houston beat SIUE by 38, had tight games against Gonzaga and Purdue, before beating Tennessee 69-50 to advance to the Final Four for the seventh time. The Cougars have never won an NCAA title but were runners up in 1983 and 84. Houston is on a 17-game winning streak with its last loss coming Feb. 1 at Texas Tech. The 74-69 loss to Auburn was played on a neutral court in Houston on Nov. 9. Pettiford had 21 points, and Broome 20 points and nine rebounds. Chaney Johnson had his only double-double of the season with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Houston had five players in double figures. The Cougars rank 1st nationally in opponent’s scoring (58.3), 3rd in scoring margin (15.8), 3rd in 3-point percentage (39.7) and 5th in opponent’s 2-point shooting percentage (44.5).

SCHEDULE

Final Four — Saturday

No. 1 seed Auburn vs. No. 1 seed Florida, 5:09 p.m. CT, CBS

No. 1 seed Duke vs. No. 1 seed Houston, 7:49 p.m., CBS

Championship game — Monday

Auburn/Florida vs. Duke/Houston, 7:50 p.m., CBS