Tigers could use faster start after dark

In Friday’s first game, the 3rd-seeded Hatters beat No. 2 seed N.C. State 11-2 after scoring seven runs in the first inning.

Getting off to a faster start against Stetson late Saturday night will be a key for the Tigers if they want to advance to the championship round of the Auburn Regional.

AUBURN | Getting off to a fast start was a key in Auburn’s opening win over Central Connecticut.

“I thought they did everything well,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “That’s as buttoned-up of a team as I feel like I have seen recently. The shortstop is a great defender. The third baseman had like three doubles in the ballgame.

“They look like a very, very complete ball club.”

Stetson didn’t have to use ace closer Ty Van Dyke, who will certainly be available for Auburn. The right-hander is 7-0 on the season with a 1.04 ERA and nine saves. He has 65 strikeouts in 43.1 innings.

“They’ve got a guy with under a 1.00 ERA if you’re behind late in a ballgame,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “Everybody has quality at this time of year and they’ve done something that’s bred confidence inside the ranks.”

No. 1 seed Auburn beat No. 4 seed Central Connecticut 9-5 in Friday night’s late game. With the game tied 4-4 in the third inning, the Tigers struck for five runs to take a commanding lead.

Carson Myers and Parker Carlson held CCSU to just two runs over the final 8.0 innings.

But starter Cam Tilly couldn’t make it out of the second inning and AU’s defense wasn’t sharp through the first four innings.

“I think we can play better baseball overall, but at the end of the day we won and we’re looking forward to tomorrow,” said Lucas Steele after the win. “I have full faith in my team that they’re going to pound the strike zone and have great at-bats and play great in the field. I feel really good.”

The Auburn Regional continues Saturday as N.C. State plays Central Connecticut in an elimination game at 2 p.m. CT on ACCN, and Auburn plays Stetson at 8 p.m. on ESPN+.