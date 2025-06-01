Auburn 'top priority' for 4-star DL

It had been a while since Valdin Sone stepped foot in Auburn. He took his official visit over the weekend, the first trip to the Plains in over a year. Originally from Sweden, Sone moved to the United States about a year ago and now resides in Virginia, where he's one of the top defensive lineman in the country. The close relationship with Auburn defensive line coach Vontrell King-Williams is what led to an official visit, which went "amazing." "Me and Coach Vontrell, we had a great talk yesterday," Sone said. "I see Auburn as a top priority. I get to see the field early. I mean, they play true freshmen, so coming in here and knowing that they play true freshmen makes the OV even better."

Valdin Sone took his official visit to Auburn over the weekend. (Photo by Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

Seeing the field early is an important factor in Sone's recruitment, and he feels that Auburn's recent resume of putting freshman on the field is an indicator that it's not just talk from King-Williams. "They got back-to-back two true freshmen, All-Americans, at the D-line position," Sone said. "I feel like coming here, and what Coach Vontrell's been telling me, the proof of it is they're going to play freshmen. If you're ready, they're going to play you. I feel like coming here and to visit here, I mean, it was a genuine connection. What he says is real, and where I want to go, I want to see the field early. I feel like Auburn is a place where I can see the field early." When it comes to King-Williams, Sone had plenty of positive things to say about the Tigers' defensive tackles coach. "He's a great guy," Sone said. "I love his vibe. Great dude. He's a coach I want to play for...He's young, but he's determined and he has a goal. So, I mean, I respect that and I see that." There was also a lot to like about Auburn, with the food, culture and coaching staff the things sticking out the most. "The meeting with Coach Vontrell yesterday night, the photo shoot, and the food," Sone said. "The food here is amazing. And the family. The culture here is amazing. I love Coach (Hugh) Freeze. I had a great chat with him yesterday, too. I mean, the Auburn family is real. The War Eagle, I mean, it's real."