Auburn feeling like 'second home' for safety commit

Auburn's built a pipeline through the St. Frances Academy in Baltimore. It signed three players from the school in 2025, and has at least one ready to sign in the 2026 class. Safety Wayne Henry returned to Auburn over the weekend for his official visit, and it only solidified his commitment even more to the Tigers. "It was a great OV," Henry said. "Very good. Just waiting for the time for me to actually sign now. I feel like I'm fully bought in now. It's just icing on the cake."

Wayne Henry took his official visit to Auburn over the weekend. (Photo by Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

Henry's favorite part of the visit was breaking down his film with some of the coaches and then breaking down film from Auburn's defense. He likes how DJ Durkin's defense gives safeties an opportunity to make plays, which is one of the reasons why he's firm in his commitment. "I'm playing in the SEC, and like I said, their defense is built on safeties, so I'm trying to play wherever I’m gonna feed at and I'm going to make the most plays," Henry said. "Then also they play a lot of freshmen." Three incoming freshman that Henry knows well will get a chance to play this upcoming fall, as his former high school teammates Blake Woodby, Bryce Deas and Darion Smith all signed with Auburn in the 2025 class. Henry isn't the only one in the 2026 class that Auburn is targeting out of St. Frances, as five-star Jireh Edwards also took his official visit alongside Henry. "We both one the best safety in the country to try and make it," Henry said. "We're the best safety duo in high school, trying to make it over in college." Being around so many familiar faces made the trip that much more enjoyable. "It's like I know everything," Henry said. "It's like my second home. I just know it like the back of my hand now."