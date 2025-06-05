THE RUNDOWN: Episode 682

Bryan Matthews, Caleb Jones, Brian Stultz and Jay G. Tate reconvene to discuss the most pressing news, which today centers around the baseball team's upcoming SUPER REGIONAL SHOWDOWN with the hated Chanticleers from Coastal Carolina.

That wasn't the only thing discussed today; there were other ancillary points made:

• Coastal has good hitting, pitching, fielding.

• They're 36-0 when leading after six innings.

• Should the Tigers start Carson Myers?

• How did the Tigers' first big OV weekend of June go?

• Is Auburn in the best position to get 5-star safety Jireh Edwards?

• Can Auburn get into a top position with top-rated 2027 quarterback Elijah Haven?

• Vontrell King-Williams is going back to his roots by recruiting one weekend visitor.

• Basketball has begin summer workouts. What are BP's biggest challenges right now?

• Shoutouts.

