It’ll be Dutton in game one

AUBURN | Auburn will turn to its ace to start Friday night’s opener against Coastal Carolina.
Samuel Dutton will start against the Chanticleers as the Tigers try to get off to a fast start in the in the best 2-of-3 NCAA Super Regional with a trip to Omaha on the line.
“We know who Sam Dutton is and we know how he’s going to pitch and we’re confident playing behind him. Yeah, we’re just confident,” said AU outfielder Ike Irish.
Dutton started last Saturday’s 8-5 win over Stetson in the Auburn Regional. The senior right-hander held a hot-hitting club to five runs on seven hits in 6.2 innings.
“Earlier this week the coaches came up and asked me what I was thinking since I threw Saturday. There was no hesitation in my mind that I wanted the ball in game one,” said Dutton.
Dutton was dominant through most of the season, going 6-2 with a 2.37 ERA in his first 12 starts. He struggled inches final two starts of the regular season going 0-1 with a 15.43 ERA, but was able to miss a start in the SEC Tournament and bounce back in the Regional.
“I thought he looked fresher,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “I thought he got back to being able to sequence and do some things he did earlier. I don't think he had thrown over 70 innings first three years of college.
“I thought for a couple of starts he wasn't a fresh. I think it affected his command. I thought he freshened up and looked like himself last week.”
Dutton will face a Coastal lineup that likes to take advantage of pitcher’s mistakes. They’ve averaged nearly seven free bases (walks + HBP) a game.
Shoving balls in the strike zone has been an emphasis for Auburn’s staff all season and a strength of Sutton, who has walked just 18 batters in 82.0 innings.
“It plays perfectly into what we do as a pitching staff, honestly,” said Dutton. “If we limit that and stick to our plans and who we are as pitchers, I think we should have a lot of success.”
The Super Regional at Plainsman Park gets underway Friday night at 8 p.m. CT and continues Saturday at 2 p.m. Both games will be on ESPN2. An if necessary game three Sunday will be TBD.