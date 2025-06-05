It’ll be Dutton in game one

AUBURN | Auburn will turn to its ace to start Friday night’s opener against Coastal Carolina. Samuel Dutton will start against the Chanticleers as the Tigers try to get off to a fast start in the in the best 2-of-3 NCAA Super Regional with a trip to Omaha on the line. “We know who Sam Dutton is and we know how he’s going to pitch and we’re confident playing behind him. Yeah, we’re just confident,” said AU outfielder Ike Irish.

Dutton has led Auburn's pitching staff all season. (Photo by Addi Ray/Auburn athletics)

Dutton started last Saturday’s 8-5 win over Stetson in the Auburn Regional. The senior right-hander held a hot-hitting club to five runs on seven hits in 6.2 innings. “Earlier this week the coaches came up and asked me what I was thinking since I threw Saturday. There was no hesitation in my mind that I wanted the ball in game one,” said Dutton. Dutton was dominant through most of the season, going 6-2 with a 2.37 ERA in his first 12 starts. He struggled inches final two starts of the regular season going 0-1 with a 15.43 ERA, but was able to miss a start in the SEC Tournament and bounce back in the Regional. “I thought he looked fresher,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “I thought he got back to being able to sequence and do some things he did earlier. I don't think he had thrown over 70 innings first three years of college. “I thought for a couple of starts he wasn't a fresh. I think it affected his command. I thought he freshened up and looked like himself last week.”