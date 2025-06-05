Four-star DL feeling family vibe

"I got really good vibes from the whole staff, like I felt like I could be in my house with these people who felt like family," Carey said. "My sister texted me last night, like embrace the family vibe, so that's definitely something I'm doing. It was great to talk X's and O's with Coach [Vontrell King-Williams], just talk about how I fit into his scheme and how I could play as a freshman."

The four-star defensive lineman who plays for the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., took his official visit to Auburn this week, as he prepares to make his college decision June 30.

While on his official visit to Auburn, Preston Carey got a text from his sister, who's an Auburn graduate, to "embrace the family."

Auburn is a campus that Carey is fairly familiar with, but spending more time with the staff, seeing Jordan Hare Stadium and its fourth quarter light show were his favorite parts of the trip.

"Just really get the vibes of what it would be like to play in that stadium," Carey said. "Then obviously the details of how I fit into the defensive scheme. Coach (DJ) Durkin, got to see him coach at walk-through today, and he was getting loud, but it was just a walk-through so that's important to me the fact that he'll coach you up in any situation."

Meanwhile, defensive tackles coach Vontrell King-Williams impressed as well, especially with his mindset.

"He has a really good story and he's kind of climbed his way up, earned his way to where he's at now, being head defensive line coach at Auburn," Carey said. "I respect people that have been through stuff and have kind of climbed their way to the top. That's where he's at now. He's the youngest coach in the SEC and he's and he's still doing a great job developing guys. He loves to play young guys when they earn it and he doesn't believe that anything's given. He says that you have to earn your job every day. So I love that."

Carey's already visited Georgia and now Auburn, with four more official visits remaining until his decision date. He's got trips planned to Florida, Rutgers, Alabama and USC ahead of his June 30 commitment.

What will be the most important factors in that decision?

"I think just making a decision that overall, it checks every box," Carey said. "I can sit down after I've made the decision in my head and still feel good about it 30 minutes later. You know what I mean? It's a huge decision for me and I don't want to have to flip or transfer when I get there or anything. I want to be able to go into a school and carve out a legacy."