WAR ROOM: June 6-8

Here we go again. Official visit season continues. Auburn's already hosted 29 official visitors this summer and eight more will check off the Plains as OV spot this weekend. This can only mean one thing — it's time for another AuburnSports.com WAR ROOM, presented by Allen Turner Toyota of Auburn.

FIRST THINGS FIRST It's a smaller group than the last two big weekends, but it's just as impressive. Six out of the eight recruits expected in Auburn this weekend are top-250 players in the country. Headlining the group is a five-star offensive lineman, along with a pair of four-star wide receivers and two priority tight ends. Let's get into it.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN Two of the Tigers' top targets on the offensive front will take their official visits this weekend. Five-star Immanuel Iheanacho is the most intriguing of the two, as the No. 4 overall player in the country returns to Auburn for a third time. He was on campus in spring of 2024 and was on campus earlier this year for the junior day in January. Auburn made his top seven back in late March, with Maryland, Oregon, Penn State, LSU, Alabama and Texas A&M rounding out the group. Iheanacho officially visited LSU last weekend and is expected to visit Penn State next weekend, before rounding out June with an official visit to Oregon.

Three schools are set to get Claude Mpouma on an official visit over the next three weeks and Auburn gets the first crack at him. Mpouma visited campus for the first time in mid-April, as the environment somewhat surprised him in a good way. This weekend is the second trip to the Plains for the Chicago talent, who attends the same high school that Auburn defensive tackles coach Vontrell King-Williams did. Other schools in the mix include Florida and Nebraska, which will get him on official visits over the next two weekends.

WIDE RECEIVERS Four-star Jase Mathews has been on Auburn's board for a while. Wide receivers coach Marcus Davis identified Mathews early on in the process and was one of the first coaches to extend an offer to the Leakesville, Miss., native. However, Ole Miss also offered early and may have jumped into the lead of his recruitment following the official visit last weekend. Auburn gets their chance to make an impression this weekend as he makes his first visit since early April. Miami and LSU are set to get him on officials as well, with programs like Colorado, Mississippi State and Texas A&M also in the mix.

Marquez Daniel visited Auburn twice back in April and the Tigers will get the first official visit from the four-star. Two other SEC programs have stuck out to Daniel throughout this process, with Florida and Tennessee the other two favorites for him. He's set to take an official visit to Florida next weekend.

TIGHT ENDS Ben Aigamaua gets his first two official visitors on campus this weekend, with JC Anderson and Xavier Tiller. Anderson previously visited Illinois and was just at Ole Miss, with an upcoming trip to North Carolina on the books. All things have pointed to this being a battle between Auburn and Illinois, as the Tigers look to make a strong impression this weekend and maybe even get the first tight end to jump on board.

Meanwhile, Tiller is down to Auburn, Alabama or Florida State after backing off his Texas A&M commitment back in February. He was on his Alabama official visit this past weekend and has Florida State upcoming, so Auburn is the middle man with Tiller's official. However, he's been to campus plenty of times previously, with his last trip to the Plains for Big Cat.

MISSISSIPPI MADNESS Running back Eric Perry, who picked up an Auburn offer back in April, is set to come to town after visiting in late March. Perry's offer list is limited, but the Tigers see enough in him to bring him in on an official visit.