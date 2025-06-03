Four-star LB 'loved' first Auburn trip

Calvin Thomas had never been to Alabama before, let alone Auburn.

He changed that with a multi-day visit to the Plains this week.

The four-star linebacker out of Cypress, Texas, traveled to Auburn for an unofficial visit, arriving Monday and departing Tuesday.

"I definitely loved it," Thomas said. "Got to see a lot. Coming up here in Alabama, definitely new. First time being in Alabama. I definitely loved it. Auburn definitely showed a lot."