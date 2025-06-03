Four-star LB 'loved' first Auburn trip

Calvin Thomas had never been to Alabama before, let alone Auburn.
He changed that with a multi-day visit to the Plains this week.
The four-star linebacker out of Cypress, Texas, traveled to Auburn for an unofficial visit, arriving Monday and departing Tuesday.
"I definitely loved it," Thomas said. "Got to see a lot. Coming up here in Alabama, definitely new. First time being in Alabama. I definitely loved it. Auburn definitely showed a lot."
Highlights from the visit included seeing how player life is, touring campus, seeing Jordan Hare Stadium and enjoying good food. He also spent time with defensive coordinator and linebackers coach DJ Durkin.
"He's very, very prideful and very joyful in what he does," Thomas said. "He definitely knows how to snap at people in a good way and getting them right to achieve the best."
Auburn envisions Thomas filling into the dime position in its defense, and he likes the versatility that it could give him.
"It definitely gives me a lot and has a lot of film just like we do back at home," Thomas said of the defense. "I definitely love it."
Upcoming official visits for Thomas include Michigan this weekend, followed by Nebraska and then Texas. Following his first trip to Auburn, it's now a place that he'd consider returning to down the road.