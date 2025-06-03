Midweek visitors rolling in

Recruiting doesn't stop when the weekend is over. Auburn is ready to roll with some midweek visitors. Two defensive linemen will be on official visits this week, arriving Tuesday and departing Thursday, while a linebacker from the Lone Star State arrived on campus Monday for a multi-day unofficial visit with the Tigers.

Auburn will have visitors on campus this week. (Photo by Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports)

OFFICIAL VISITORS Auburn was set to host three official visitors this week, but offensive lineman Moussa Seck is no longer expected to take his official this week. Instead, it will be three star defensive lineman Corey Wells and Rivals250 defensive lineman Preston Carey. Wells is traveling to Auburn from Petal, Miss., who is fresh off an official visit with Ole Miss over the weekend. His official visit to Ole Miss was the fourth trip to Oxford this year for Wells, who is also set to take official visits with Auburn and Mississippi State.

The No. 158 player in the country, Carey, has seven officials set up. Auburn will be the third program to get him on campus, as he visited Georgia two weeks ago and was at Ohio State over the weekend. He's set to be at Florida this weekend, Rutgers the next and USC the following, with a midweek visit to Alabama also thrown in the mix. Following all of his official visits, Carey will sit down and make a decision June 30.