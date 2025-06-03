Readying for a Super matchup

AUBURN | Auburn will have its hands full and then some this weekend in its Super Regional matchup against Coastal Carolina. The Chanticleers will enter the best 2-of-3 series riding a 21-game winning streak and with the nation’s best record at 51-11. “We’re down to one team that’s in our way of going back to Omaha,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “That’s the goal, the dream of every college baseball player.

The Tigers celebrate winning the Auburn Regional. (Photo by Auburn athletics)

“We probably have the hottest team right now in America that will be coming here to try and take it. So I think we’ve got to keep our head down and keep fighting for that consistency with our lineup.” The Sun Belt regular season and tournament champions played a very competitive schedule that includes wins over Clemson, N.C. State, Kansas State, Washington, Ohio State, Southern Miss and East Carolina. According to WarrenNolan.com, Coastal has the nation’s No. 5 RPI, No. 64 strength of schedule and a 7-6 record in Quad 1 games. “They're a good team. They beat Power 5 teams throughout the year even though they played in the Sun Belt,” said AU All-American Ike Irish. “I know they got power arms Friday and Saturday night. I grew up playing with their Friday night guy so that'll be fun. “I know they're a scrappy bunch. They might not hit it for a ton of power, but they're gonna be on the bases, and we've had a couple of Coastal guys here, and they play fundamental baseball.”