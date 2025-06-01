Tigers advance to Regional final

AUBURN | Auburn hit eight doubles Saturday night, none bigger than Bub Terrell’s in the seventh inning.
The freshman drove a 3-2 pitch with two outs from Stetson closer Ty Van Dyke off the top of the left field wall to bring home two runs and give the Tigers a 7-3 lead.
No. 1 seed Auburn held on for an 8-5 win over the 3rd-seeded Hatters to advance to the finals of its NCAA Regional.
"It was great," said Terrell. "I always like to fire my guys up. And the at-bat, I have been locked in since day one of regionals. I don’t feel like anyone can get a ball by me."
AU starter Sam Dutton (7-3) earned the win allowing five runs on seven hits in 6.2 innings. He struck out three and issued three walks on a career-high 111 pitches.
Ryan Hetzler earned his eighth save of the season without allowing a run on five hits over the final 2.1 innings.
"I thought Samuel Dutton absolutely just fought his guts out for us to get us later in the game, to be able to pass the baton to a guy that we trust to close games," said AU coach Butch Thompson.
Auburn broke out to a 4-0 lead with two runs in the first inning on back-to-back RBI-doubles by Eric Snow and Terrell, and two more in the second on back-to-back RBI-doubles by Ike Irish and Cooper McMurray.
Stetson cut the lead to 4-3 before Snow’s RBI-double in the fifth and Terrell’s two-RBI-double in the seventh.
After Stetson cut the lead to 7-5 in the seventh, Irish led off the ninth with a solo home run to provide a little more insurance.
Terrell was 2 of 3 with two doubles and three RBI, Snow 3 of 5 with two doubles and two RBI, Irish 2 of 5 with a double, home runs and two RBI and McMurray 3 of 4 with three doubles and one RBI. Irish also threw a runner out at the plate in the fourth.
"They scored a run and he chopped a runner down on one of the best throws you’re going to see on any field at any level," said Thompson.
Auburn has set back-to-back attendance records in the Regional, setting a new standard with 7,434 at Plainsman Park Saturday.
"It was amazing defense on both sides, great effort, another unbelievable crowd, a great atmosphere for postseason," said Thompson. "That's what it's supposed to be like, and you can absolutely feel it in the ballpark. So thankful to win that one. Both nights have been a grind, and all you can do is just come out and play hard."
The Auburn Regional continues Sunday as Stetson plays N.C. State in an elimination game at 2 p.m. CT on ACCN. The winner will play Auburn at 6 p.m. with T.V. TBD.