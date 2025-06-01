Tigers advance to Regional final

AUBURN | Auburn hit eight doubles Saturday night, none bigger than Bub Terrell’s in the seventh inning. The freshman drove a 3-2 pitch with two outs from Stetson closer Ty Van Dyke off the top of the left field wall to bring home two runs and give the Tigers a 7-3 lead. No. 1 seed Auburn held on for an 8-5 win over the 3rd-seeded Hatters to advance to the finals of its NCAA Regional.

Terrell had a clutch double to drive in two in the seventh inning. (Photo by Zach Bland/Auburn athletics)

"It was great," said Terrell. "I always like to fire my guys up. And the at-bat, I have been locked in since day one of regionals. I don’t feel like anyone can get a ball by me." AU starter Sam Dutton (7-3) earned the win allowing five runs on seven hits in 6.2 innings. He struck out three and issued three walks on a career-high 111 pitches. Ryan Hetzler earned his eighth save of the season without allowing a run on five hits over the final 2.1 innings. "I thought Samuel Dutton absolutely just fought his guts out for us to get us later in the game, to be able to pass the baton to a guy that we trust to close games," said AU coach Butch Thompson. Auburn broke out to a 4-0 lead with two runs in the first inning on back-to-back RBI-doubles by Eric Snow and Terrell, and two more in the second on back-to-back RBI-doubles by Ike Irish and Cooper McMurray. Stetson cut the lead to 4-3 before Snow’s RBI-double in the fifth and Terrell’s two-RBI-double in the seventh. After Stetson cut the lead to 7-5 in the seventh, Irish led off the ninth with a solo home run to provide a little more insurance.