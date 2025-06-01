Dutton 'getting back to who I am'

Dutton’s final line included five runs off seven hits, three strikeouts and three walks in 6.2 innings of work. This was the seventh outing this season in which he stayed on the mound for at least six innings.

Sam Dutton got the start for Auburn and helped the Tigers come out on top despite a few shaky moments, particularly in the bottom of the fourth and seventh innings when he allowed Stetson to put two runs across the plate.

Following an 8-5 victory over Stetson on Saturday night, Auburn has the chance to finish the sweep of its own regional.

Unlike other starts he has made this season, Dutton had an opportunity to rest his arm prior to this one. The last time he had seen game action was against Ole Miss on May 16.

“Yeah, a lot of rest, obviously,” Dutton said. “But I think that was a good thing, getting back to who I am as a pitcher, getting back and focusing on my plan as a pitcher. And I really think that made all the difference in the world.”

Hosting a regional has given Auburn an opportunity to play postseason baseball in front of its home crowd. This is an opportunity Dutton is not taking lightly.

“It was awesome. Just like Coach Thompson said with the fans and everything, them getting into it, it made everything that much more special and to go out there against a really good team and competitive team,” Dutton said. “I think that was a huge win for us, and I think we need to keep that momentum going forward until tomorrow.”

In addition to Dutton’s performance on the mound, the Tigers were helped along by their freshmen, namely Bub Terrell, who drove in three runs with two separate RBI doubles in the top of the second and seventh innings.

“Best freshmen in the country, really. Any team, any level,” Dutton said. “Those guys know how to play baseball, and I have everything good to say about them as human beings, as baseball players, as everything. So I'm really proud of them.”

Dutton helped set the Tigers up with an opportunity to take on the winner of the 2 p.m. elimination game between Stetson and NC State in the regional championship game on Sunday at 6 p.m. CT. A win would earn the Tigers a Super Regional appearance.