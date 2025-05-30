Tigers advance in front of record crowd

AUBURN | It was a shaky start but Carson Myers and Auburn’s offense got the job done.
Myers allowed just one run on six hits in 6.0 innings out of the bullpen and the Tigers had 13 hits including four for extra-bases in a 9-5 win over Central Connecticut State Friday night in front of a record crowd of 7,367 at Plainsman Park.
"I thought we had a tough time with a lot of just emotions getting settled on the mound until Carson got to that point," said AU coach Butch Thompson. "I thought we played hard, and it does not have to be perfect."
No. 1 seed Auburn, which improves to 39-18, advances to the winner’s bracket and will play No. 3 seed Stetson Saturday.
Myers (3-2) struck out nine and walked two on a career-high 104 pitches to earn the win. Parker Carlson allowed one run over the final 2.0 innings to close out the game.
"It's just important to slow the game down, take a deep breath," said Myers. "We're here for a reason, and we got good stuff to be here and just kind of trust yourself and go out there and give your best effort."
Auburn struck for four runs in the first on RBI-singles by Lucas Steele and Eric Snow, and a two-RBI-single by Bub Terrell. But CCSU was able to answer with three runs in the second and one more in the third.
The Tigers took control with four runs in the third on a solo home run by Steele, RBI-singles by Terrell and Chris Rembert, and an RBI-groundout by Eric Guevara.
"The offense did a great job early and finally answered them after a big inning to give us a good lead starting with that solo by Lucas," said Thompson.
AU took a 9-4 lead in the fourth as Snow tripled and scored on a sacrifice fly by Terrell.
Terrell was 2 of 3 at the plate with three RBI while Steele was 2 of 5 with a home run and two RBI. Snow, Ike Irish and Chase Fralick had two hits apiece. Snow, Rembert and Guevara had one RBI apiece.
Steele's ninth home run of the season travelled 432-feet over the right-field wall.
"It’s actually not the hardest ball I’ve ever hit but it’s the furthest," said Steele.
CCSU loaded the bases off AU starter Cam Tilly in the first and second innings. Tilly kept them off the board in the first but gave up three in the second without recording an out. He allowed three runs on five hits and two walks in 1.0 inning.
Auburn committed one error and had several other fielding miscues through the first four innings.
The Auburn Regional continues Saturday as No. 2 seed N.C. State plays No. 4 seed Central Connecticut in an elimination game at 2 p.m. CT, and No. 1 seed Auburn plays No. 3 seed Stetson at 8 p.m. Both games will be on ESPN+.