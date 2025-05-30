Tigers advance in front of record crowd

AUBURN | It was a shaky start but Carson Myers and Auburn’s offense got the job done. Myers allowed just one run on six hits in 6.0 innings out of the bullpen and the Tigers had 13 hits including four for extra-bases in a 9-5 win over Central Connecticut State Friday night in front of a record crowd of 7,367 at Plainsman Park. "I thought we had a tough time with a lot of just emotions getting settled on the mound until Carson got to that point," said AU coach Butch Thompson. "I thought we played hard, and it does not have to be perfect."

Myers took control of the game when he entered in the second inning with no outs. (Photo by Zach Bland/Auburn athletics)

No. 1 seed Auburn, which improves to 39-18, advances to the winner’s bracket and will play No. 3 seed Stetson Saturday. Myers (3-2) struck out nine and walked two on a career-high 104 pitches to earn the win. Parker Carlson allowed one run over the final 2.0 innings to close out the game. "It's just important to slow the game down, take a deep breath," said Myers. "We're here for a reason, and we got good stuff to be here and just kind of trust yourself and go out there and give your best effort." Auburn struck for four runs in the first on RBI-singles by Lucas Steele and Eric Snow, and a two-RBI-single by Bub Terrell. But CCSU was able to answer with three runs in the second and one more in the third. The Tigers took control with four runs in the third on a solo home run by Steele, RBI-singles by Terrell and Chris Rembert, and an RBI-groundout by Eric Guevara. "The offense did a great job early and finally answered them after a big inning to give us a good lead starting with that solo by Lucas," said Thompson.