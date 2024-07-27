Auburn beat out programs like Georgia, LSU and Clemson for the defensive end.

"I love Auburn," Harris said. "I’ve been coming to Auburn since the summer going into the ninth grade."

Out of Jemison High School in Huntsville, Harris is rated as the No.101 player in the class and as the No. 4 player in the state. All three commits in the class are rated as Rivals250 recruits.

Harris, 6-foot-5 and 208 pounds, has been a priority in the 2026 class for Auburn since his recruitment got rolling. The Tigers were his third offer, dating back to 2022, and have recruited him since.

His relationship with defensive ends coach Josh Aldridge was a big-time factor in his decision.

"We have a great relationship, we talk all the time," Aldridge said. "He’s taken the time to build the relationship with me and my mom."

He's seen the campus plenty, making multiple game day trips and spring visits over the last couple of years. His most recent visit to campus was for an Elite Camp, where he also got an opportunity to get more in-depth instruction from the coaching staff, while also meeting with head coach Hugh Freeze.

"Coach Freeze and staff made me a priority as soon as they got to Auburn," Harris said. "They've recruited me harder than any school. Coach Freeze has the the program going in the right direction."

With his commitment, Auburn slides into the No. 2 spot for the Rivals team rankings, trailing only USC. He joins wide receiver Denairius Gray and offensive center Kail Ellis in the Tigers' 2026 class, which is ranked No. 3 in the country.

"Stay tuned," Harris said. "It’s a lot of big time guys that’s about to commit and sign to Auburn."