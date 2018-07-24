Gus Malzahn made a name for himself years ago by adapting his offenses to best fit available personnel.

He struck gold on that front again in 2017 when Ryan Davis, who entered the season challenging for a spot in the rotation, set a school record for single-season receptions. He finished with 84 catches — the old record was 60 — for 815 yards and five touchdowns. And while Davis was a four-star prospect out of St. Petersburg, Fla., his high-school career was split between quarterback and wideout. Different schools saw him handling different roles on the field. At 5-foot-9, Davis doesn't fit the prototypical wideout mold.

Still, Malzahn wasn't put off by Davis' lack of height. He coveted the kid's ability to create magic in the open field. It's a specific skill to be sure, but it's a skill that Malzahn considered valuable as a change-of-pace element of his misdirection attack. It's also a skill that worked perfectly in Chip Lindsey's newly installed offense last season, which emphasized short throws aimed at creating confidence for new quarterback Jarrett Stidham and creating second-level coverage anxiety for opposing defenses.

Davis almost immediately became a statistical standout. He caught 10 balls during the Tigers' first two games, then went for nine catches against Mercer during Week Three. He wasn't always a focal point, but he never caught less than two passes in a game last season and changed the Iron Bowl with an 11-catch performance during Auburn's 26-14 victory.

He finished with 139 yards that day. That was the only time last season Davis cracked the 100-yard plateau.

Davis isn't a home-run threat per se because, in reality, he's more about quickness than straight-line speed. He understands how to get into space quickly. He is able to turn toward the ball quickly and catch what's near his hands, though his catch radius is smaller than Auburn's other receivers. There's also the issue of size disparity — the 170-pound Davis seems in imminent danger at all times because he's constantly pursued by defenders much larger than him.

With that said, Davis senses that danger and finds ways to avoid taking big hits. He didn't miss any time last season due to injury; Davis' serial availability brought comfort and continuity to the Tigers' pass game from start to finish. Stidham gets the spotlight, but Davis did more work than just about anyone last fall. We all watch the NFL Draft and marvel at the raw athleticism those first-round players exhibit. It's easy to fall into the trap of believing only the biggest and fastest guys become stars. College is a different game, one where the right guy in the right spot can change an entire season.

Davis was that guy in 2017. Can he keep it going? That fact that Alabama's excellent defense couldn't stop him is a great sign, though Stidham's continued maturation and the return of every wideout from last season means the pass game can diversify even more.

One thing is for sure: Davis can help if given an opportunity. That's been proven.

ON THE UP SIDE: Elusiveness, acceleration, hands, spatial awareness

ON THE DOWN SIDE: Catch radius, size

VOTING RESULTS: No. 3 (Bryan Matthews), No. 4 (Jay G. Tate and Jeffrey Lee), No. 5 (The Bunker)

PREVIOUS RANKINGS: This is Davis' first time being ranked in the AuburnSports.com Top 20.