Darrell Williams has spent the past two seasons playing a critical role for Auburn's defense as the third linebacker in what amounts to a two-man rotation.

What made him so useful was what he brought as a reserve. He induces anxiety as a run blitzer, accomplishing more than simply collecting blockers inside, and is an effective, intuitive zone defender when deployed in pass coverage. Though Williams is an outside linebacker by trade, his first deployment at Auburn was at middle linebacker. He's better as a pursuit 'backer because he's not a traditional thumper. Still, linebackers coach Travis Williams loves knowing he can slide Williams inside if needed for a series or a quarter knowing there will be no discernible drop-off in performance.

Considering the job Deshaun Davis has done at middle linebacker these past few seasons, that's seriously high praise.

Williams will move into a starting job this season in Steele's 4-2-5 system — working alongside Davis and often opposite of nickel back Javaris Davis. His job there primarily will revolve around run support, which sometimes is a struggle because tight ends and fullbacks can get the best of him. The way to beat those blocks is either using long arms and leverage to overpower the blockers — not Williams' game per se — or make quicker reads that allow the linebacker to attack the blocker. Williams has shortened his reaction times since his freshman season. It's not a coincidence that Williams' best games last season came against power-type offenses (LSU and Georgia) that concern themselves more with controlling the point of attack rather than misdirection or formational trickery. Williams was able to rely on instinct against those teams and, well, he performed admirably in those games.

At 6-foot-2 and 240 pounds, Williams certainly looks the part. He's a resilient, calm player who has become a reliable and competent leader as well. With so many quality players vying for snaps along the defensive front at Auburn right now, Williams is primed for a big season. Those big guys collect blockers and that lets Williams do what he does best — zip through the clutter and make a play.

ON THE UP SIDE: Pass coverage, pass rush, sure tackling, sees through "garbage"

ON THE DOWN SIDE: Struggles to get off blocks at times, top-end speed

VOTING RESULTS: No. 5 (Jay G. Tate), No. 9 (Bryan Matthews), No. 13 (The Bunker), Jeffrey Lee (No. 15)

PREVIOUS RANKINGS: No. 16 in 2017