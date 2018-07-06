Chandler Cox is among the Tigers' most improved players during the past two seasons.

Few people have noticed. Cox doesn't mind.

The senior H-back knows that his role, which generally requires him to serve as a lead blocker, doesn't create many opportunities for spotlight plays. Or statistics. Or much of anything easily appreciated by casual football fans.

Still, Cox's sharply improved technique now allows him to reposition alley defenders far more often than before. Toughness never has been an issue, but Cox didn't blossom into a reliable blocker in space until last season. The difference? Moving blocks unfold in vastly different ways and that variability creates confusion that only repetition and technical sharpness can assuage. Cox managed those challenges more competently last season — and Kerryon Johnson's 1,391-yard season, which led the Southeastern Conference, was buoyed by that increased competence.

Cox's value can't be measured strictly by rushing totals. He's an effervescent person who raises the spirits of teammates innately. His positivity is infectious. He's often seen working the Auburn bench from end to end offering everyone encouragement. With 30 career starts to his credit, Cox also has the respect of teammates on both sides of the ball. His words matter.

The coming season could be interesting for Cox insofar as the Tigers' lack of an established primary tailback coupled with Jarrett Stidham and a cadre of intriguing receivers means the passing game will be a bigger emphasis. Offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey has maintained that his attack always will feature power running, but he also plays to his strengths. More four-receiver formations means fewer snaps for Cox, though it's worth noting he set a career high with eight receptions last season. The senior creates more separation than you'd expect in pattern. His hands are at least decent, though he generally doesn't adjust well to errant passes.

Can he be a pass-game asset? Maybe.

Can he be a rushing asset? Well, the less we say about Wing-T experiment the better.

ON THE UP SIDE: Experience, strength, spirit, durability

ON THE DOWN SIDE: Explosiveness, misses too many blocks in space

VOTING RESULTS: No. 11 (Jay G. Tate), No. 12 (Jeffrey Lee), No. 16 (The Bunker), No. 20 (The Bunker)

PREVIOUS RANKINGS: No. 19 (2017), No. 18 (2016)

POSTSCRIPT: Cox widely was viewed as a plus-one as a recruit; a good friend of primary target (and four-star offensive tackle) Martez Ivey, who ultimately chose Florida over Auburn. The Tigers' staff nonetheless found value in Cox's skill set — and he'll go down, barring injury, as three-year starter during perhaps the most successful offensive period in program history. Not bad for a former Wing-T quarterback.