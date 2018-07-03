Gus Malzahn and Chip Lindsey are known for being mischievous with misdirection — and their blend of misdirection demands a No. 1 back who can make the best of chaotic situations between the tackles.

That happens to be Asa Martin's specialty.

The freshman tailback, the state's reigning "Mr. Football," grew from intriguing sophomore to can't-miss senior by dominating opponents in the middle of the field. Though he had enough speed to beat most defenders off the edge, Martin often began his meandering runs through the A and B gaps. He doesn't have elite agility, but Martin nonetheless has the look of a young Jovon Robinson due to physicality, spatial awareness and angry intent with the ball in his hands.

(Before you roll your eyes at that comparison, remember that Robinson also was a four-star prospect out of high school who went on to lead the nation in rushing at Georgia Military.)

Martin enrolled last winter and participated in spring drills, capping his first practice period with a 17-carry, 66-yard performance in the A-Day game. Coaches praised his work ethic and ability to conform to Auburn's expectations at tailback. Kam Martin will open fall camp as the Tigers' de facto No. 1 choice in the backfield, but Martin looks like a good bet to lock down that second spot in what's expected to be a two-man rotation. Keep in mind, however, that Kam Martin hasn't yet proven himself as a No. 1 back himself. There is a window of opportunity, albeit a small one, for Asa Martin to win the job outright ahead of the Washington game.

Is that a long shot? Signs point to yes. With that said, Auburn assistant coach Tim Horton offered Asa Martin a scholarship during his sophomore season and worked diligently to maintain the tailback's interest throughout 2016 and 2017 — even as Alabama and Florida stepped up their pursuit. Asa Martin is the guy Auburn wanted as its featured back.

Now Auburn has a need at that position. Opportunity is knocking.

ON THE UP SIDE: Balance, fall-forward mentality, rugged reputation, hands

ON THE DOWN SIDE: Lack of experience, questions about blitz pickup, lack of bulk

VOTING RESULTS: No. 14 (Jeffrey Lee), No. 20 (Jay G. Tate), Not Ranked (Bryan Matthews, The Bunker)

PREVIOUS RANKINGS: This is Martin's first year in the AuburnSports.com Top 20.

POSTSCRIPT: Asa Martin clearly is a difficult player to assess at this stage considering his complete lack of experience at the college level. Jeffrey has spent more time than any of us talking with Asa and watching Asa and he has the kid ranked more highly than anyone. I find that interesting. If Kam Martin can't pin down the RB1 job early, I think this No. 19 ranking is going to be woefully inadequate. Asa Martin has a chance to be great — but will he be ready in 2018?