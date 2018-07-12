Tadarian Moultry wears the 55 jersey that Carl Lawson made famous a few years back, which created last season a nearly impossible expectation for the freshman to meet.

Yet he did.

Moultry, playing "Buck" end behind Jeffrey Holland, managed his reserve role exquisitely in 2017. He consistently brought speed and the potential for pain off the edge — a combination that had defensive coordinator Kevin Steele wide-eyed throughout fall camp and the regular season. Remember when the Tigers' defense struggled to create even token pass rush? That was only a few years ago. Shrewd recruiting has reversed that trend so thoroughly that a gifted pass-rusher like Moultry (along with fellow youngster Nick Coe) can spend and entire season in a supplemental role.

That will change in 2018. Moultry exited spring ball as the Tigers' top choice at Buck and has spent the past three months adding upper-body strength without compromising lateral agility. He has a full-time job all but secured. Considering Moultry's personality, which is incapable of compromise, the sophomore has a chance to be the defensive line's most impactful player. That's a bold statement considering the existence of Marlon Davidson, Derrick Brown and Dontavius Russell, but there's a rage associated with Moultry's play that stands out to even the most casual observer.

He's indefatigable. He's faster that everyone else his size. He's among the most determined players we've ever covered at Auburn. He is foiled by blockers at times, sure, but Moultry raises his level after a disappointing snap rather than becoming dispirited. There's a reason — Moultry was shot in the right leg prior to his junior season at Jackson-Olin High School in Birmingham. He worried that the injury would end his football career just as it was beginning, but Moultry eventually healed and grew into one of the state's best college prospects.

He vowed to make that experience, the uncertainty of it all, guide his football career. And so here we are as Moultry begins his sophomore season on the Plains. He's the best Auburn player who isn't yet a household name, but he won't own that designation long. He's going to be a game-changing pass rusher. He's going to make Steele's defense better this season. He's going to make young fans beg for 55 jerseys again. And if those young fans ever have an opportunity to meet Moultry, a humble and gracious human being, they'll cherish those memories for life.

ON THE UP SIDE: Motor, quick-twitch ability, acceleration, mental fortitude

ON THE DOWN SIDE: Experience, technical refinement

VOTING RESULTS: No. 9 (Jeffrey Lee), No. 11 (The Bunker), No. 12 (Jay G. Tate), No. 17 (Bryan Matthews)

PREVIOUS RANKINGS: This is Moultry's first year in the AuburnSports.com Top 20.