It's been nine years since Auburn failed to produce a 1,000-yard back, but getting to that threshold in 2018 requires some serious projection.

Kam Martin will be the Tigers' most experienced tailback when fall camp opens — with a total of 773 rushing yards during his two varsity seasons. Everything Gus Malzahn and offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey aim to accomplish on offense begins with a strong run game that forces linebackers and hybrid defenders to keep their eyes focused on the mesh point. Blocking is only part of the equation; a back capable of creating yardage within the confines of a crowded box is a requirement. Cameron Artis-Payne and Kam Pettway bulldozed their way to daylight. Kerryon Johnson used balance and staccato footwork in lieu of raw power. Tre Mason stayed low to the ground and found hidden yards better than anyone.

So how will Kam Martin accomplish the goal?

That's still to be determined. At 193 pounds*, Martin is set to be the smallest primary back of the Malzahn era. He's been used primarily as a de facto speed back to this point, though assistant coach Tim Horton said last month that he's been impressed with Martin's ability (and willingness) to add bulk and aggression to his game. With that said, Horton has insinuated that he's expecting to rotate at least two backs into the Tigers' offense this season.

Martin, for his part, has been a zero-drama, hard-working kid since his arrival two seasons ago. He's never complained once about his role despite playing third fiddle to both Johnson and Pettway. His dropped screen at Georgia in 2017 aside, Martin has been effective when given a chance to contribute. He has a career yards-per-carry average of 6.6, which is significantly better than Johnson (4.8) and Pettway (5.4). Small sample size? Sure. Still, numbers are numbers.



Martin deserves a chance to prove his worth as a No. 1 guy. Horton appears poised to give him that opportunity.

ON THE UP SIDE: Versatility, spatial awareness, maturity



ON THE DOWN SIDE: Concentration under pressure, size, blitz pickup, "A" gap power

VOTING RESULTS: No. 13 (Bryan Matthews), No. 14 (The Bunker), No. 15 (Jay G. Tate), No. 18 (Jeffrey Lee)

PREVIOUS RANKINGS: This is Martin's first year in the AuburnSports.com Top 20.

*=He recently was bumped up from 185 to 193 on Auburn's official roster.