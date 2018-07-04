Mike Horton's first run at a starting job didn't unfold as expected.

The brainy guard, once assessed by former defensive coordinator Will Muschamp as a possible starter at defensive tackle, started throughout the month of September until an ankle injury sidelined him in October. That gave fellow sophomore Marquel Harrell a chance at left guard and he made the most of it by starting the season's final five games. Harrell now appears cemented to the position, which prompted new offensive line coach J.B. Grimes to audition Horton at both center and right guard during the spring.

Still, that dilemma seems decided. Grimes now sees Horton as his man at right guard.

That's a good development for the Tigers' run game, which still favors the use of pulling guards to augment power at the point of attack. Horton is terrific in that role. He has good lateral agility for a man his size (6-foot-4 and 325 pounds) and had little trouble reaching his blocks prior to the ankle injury. Though Horton lacked the remarkable finishing exhibited by Braden Smith, he nonetheless proved himself as a reliable, technically sound run blocker. He was mediocre as a pass blocker last season — too often a step slow to adjust to inside stunts — but Grimes believes more repetitions will fix that problem ahead of the 2018 season.



Why? Because Horton is one of the team's top scholars despite working toward a degree in mechanical engineering. The coaching staff frequently praises Horton's exemplary time-management skills and uses him as an example when other players struggle to meet their own academic goals. He works quietly behind the scenes to encourage teammates to make the most of their academic opportunities. The message doesn't always stick, but Horton is a popular, respected teammate.

ON THE UP SIDE: Pulling, experience, awareness, alignment/assignment

ON THE DOWN SIDE: Lacks explosion, not a true finisher

VOTING RESULTS: No. 13 (Jeffrey Lee), No. 14 (Jay G. Tate), No. 18 (The Bunker), Not Ranked (Bryan Matthews)

PREVIOUS RANKINGS: This is Horton's first year in the AuburnSports.com Top 20.

POSTSCRIPT: Horton loves the idea of being a versatile blocker, but he's ready to settle down at right guard. That's his favorite spot. Playing there wasn't an option with Braden Smith in the fray, though Smith now plies his trade in the NFL. Everything is setting up for Horton to cement himself as an everyday starter — a role he desperately craves.