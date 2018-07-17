Javaris Davis wasn't a full-time starter last season, but defensive coordinator Kevin Steele values him like one.

He served as the Tigers' third cornerback in a two-man rotation. That's certainly not a sexy job description, but Davis was outstanding in nearly every situation he faced. He made a name for himself during the 2016 season as a reserve and special teams marauder — then built upon that base in 2017. He was good enough to be a starter, a very good starter, but played behind a second-round pick (Carlton Davis) and a blossoming sophomore (Jamel Dean) who was the league's best No. 2 cornerback.

Javaris Davis nonetheless allowed his remarkable talent shine through last fall. He finished with 29 tackles and two picks with his interception against Mississippi State yielding a touchdown. He was a menace for opponents. He was a critical piece of the puzzle for Steele, who serially praised Javaris Davis for keeping the secondary taught even during personnel rotations.

Davis is a pest at cornerback. Since he doesn't have the height and the length of, say, Carlson Davis and Dean, Javaris Davis works hard to deny position in phase and tackles surely in the event of a catch. He's a good jammer. He has elite acceleration that allows him to play a trail technique (playing slightly more shallow than the receiver) to make things more difficult for the quarterback – even in situations without safety help. Nobody pulls away from Javaris Davis.

The plan this season is for Davis to transition to nickel, which was vacated when Jeremiah Dinson transitioned back to safety. Davis will be matched up with slot receivers, whom he can cover even more aggressively since they tend to be a bit shorter, while also supplementing Auburn's run defense with some tone-setting licks. Javaris Davis may be the most fearless hitter on a defense loaded with them. He hits like a middle linebacker.

Off the field, Javaris Davis is a relatively quiet guy who keeps to himself.

He's often overlooked beyond the Auburn sphere likely because he doesn't always start. Carlton Davis garnered a lot of attention these past few years, adulation he fully deserved, and that spectacle left Javaris Davis in the shadows. That may happen against this season since nickels tend to be glue guys in Steele's system; highly valuable players who don't accrue massive counting stats.

Still, Javaris Davis should be one of the Tigers' two or three most valuable defenders this season. And considering the talent Auburn will feature on defense, that's high praise indeed.

ON THE UP SIDE: Speed, aggression, eye discipline, lateral quickness

ON THE DOWN SIDE: Ambitions bigger than his body, struggles in phase at times

VOTING RESULTS: No. 5 (Bryan Matthews), No. 6 (Jay G. Tate), No. 8 (Jeffrey Lee), No. 12 (The Bunker)

PREVIOUS RANKINGS: No. 18 in 2017