Sneak peek: Alabama

AUBURN | Year two of the Bryan Harsin era gets underway with a couple of warmup games before a Big Ten opponent kicks off three crucial home contests. Four of the final seven games are on the road including trips to Georgia and Alabama.

WHO: Alabama (13-2 last season, 7-1 SEC)

WHEN: Nov. 26, TBD

WHERE: Bryant-Denny Stadium (101,821)

SERIES: Alabama leads 48-37-1

WHAT’S NEW: In his 16th season at Alabama, Nick Saban had to replace four assistants from last season, hiring offensive line coach Eric Wolford, tight ends coach Joe Cox, outside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator Coleman Hutzler and cornerbacks coach Travaris Robinson, a former Auburn player and coach. The Tide supplemented its roster with five impact transfers that are projected to start in Vanderbilt offensive tackle Tyler Steen, Georgia Tech running back Jahmyr Gibbs, Louisville wide receiver Tyler Harrell, Georgia wide receiver Jermaine Burton and LSU cornerback Eli Ricks. Alabama also signed the nation’s No. 2 recruiting class including four 5-stars: wide receiver Aaron Anderson, offensive lineman Elijah Pritchett, defensive end Jeremiah Alexander and linebacker Jihaad Campbell.

WHO TO WATCH, OFFENSE: The reigning Heisman Trophy winner, quarterback Bryce Young had a huge sophomore season completing 366 of 547 passes (66.9 percent) for 4,872 yards with 47 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Young only completed 4 of 10 passes on the game-tying, 12-play drive at the end of regulation in the Iron Bowl, but accounted for 85 of the 97 yards passing and rushing. Alabama went on to win 24-22 in four overtimes.

WHO TO WATCH, DEFENSE: The Nagurski Trophy winner and SEC Defensive Player of the Year, outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr. returns after a spectacular sophomore season in which he totaled 102 tackles and led the nation with 34.5 tackles-for-loss and 17.5 sacks. He’s projected as a top three pick in next year’s NFL Draft.

OUTLOOK: Saban can rant about rat poison all he wants but many are tabbing this year’s team as his best at Alabama considering he likely returns the nation’s best offensive and defensive players in Young and Anderson. He surrounded Young with even more weapons at receiver and running back via the portal. As long as the offensive line gels with three new starters to go along with Javion Cohen and Emil Ekiyor, who might be the nation’s best pair of guards, this offense should put up huge numbers. The defense has difference-makers at all three levels with Dallas Turner another talented pass rusher, Henry To’oTo’o a physical middle linebacker and Jordan Battle one of the nation’s best safeties.

Saban is 6-1 against Auburn in Bryant-Denny with the only loss being the 28-27 Cam Back in 2010. In the other six games, the Tide has out-scored AU 264-90. It would surely take one of the biggest upsets in series history for the Tigers to come out of Tuscaloosa with a victory this fall.

