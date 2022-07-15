Sneak peek: Arkansas

AUBURN | Year two of the Bryan Harsin era gets underway with a couple of warmup games before a Big Ten opponent kicks off three crucial home contests. Four of the final seven games are on the road including trips to Georgia and Alabama.

WHO: Arkansas (9-4 last season, 4-4 SEC)

WHEN: Oct. 29, TBD

WHERE: Jordan-Hare Stadium (87,451)

SERIES: Auburn leads 19-11-1

WHAT’S NEW: Third-year head coach Sam Pittman only had to replace two assistant coaches in the offseason, hiring defensive line coach Deke Adams and cornerbacks coach Dominique Bowman. The Razorbacks added some key transfer in Oklahoma receiver Jadon Haselwood, Arkansas State defensive lineman Terry Hampton, Georgia Tech edge Jordan Domineck, LSU edge Landon Jackson and cornerback Dwight McGlothern, Alabama linebacker Drew Sanders and Georgia safety Latavious Brini.

WHO TO WATCH, OFFENSE: Quarterback KJ Jefferson had a breakout sophomore season completing 67.3 percent of his passes for 2,676 yards with 21 touchdowns and just four interceptions. He also led the Razorbacks in rushing with 664 yards and six touchdowns on 146 carries.

WHO TO WATCH, DEFENSE: Middle linebacker Bumper Pool led Arkansas and was third in the SEC with 125 tackles last season. He added 7.5 tackles-for-loss and two pass breakups. The super senior has 349 career tackles in 44 games.

OUTLOOK: The offense should remain explosive even with the loss of first-round NFL draft wide receiver Treylon Burks. Jefferson is a true dual-threat from the quarterback position and has a talented group of pass catchers to throw to in Haselwood, senior wide receiver Warren Thompson, sophomore wide receiver Ketron Jackson, senior tight end Trey Knox and junior tight end Hudson Henry. Three of the top four running backs return behind an offensive line that returns four starters led by All-SEC center Ricky Stromberg. The defense improved significantly under Barry Odom last season and will rely on a number of transfers on the defensive line and linebacker to make a repeat performance. There was a need for immediate help at the edge position and Domineck and Jackson should contribute right away. Sanders could slide in next to Pool at linebacker. Arkansas returns three starters in the secondary led by hard-hitting safety Jalen Catalon. The Hawgs return both its kicker and punter from last season. Cam Little made 20 of 24 field goals as a freshman last fall.

Auburn played one of its best games last season in a 38-23 win in Fayetteville for its sixth consecutive win over the Hawgs. This year’s matchup in Auburn has the potential to be much more competitive. Auburn is just 9-5-1 against the Razorbacks in Jordan-Hare and has been on the losing end of some big upsets since it became an annual series in 1992.

MORE SNEAK PEEKS:

Sept. 3 Mercer

Sept. 10 San Jose State

Sept. 17 Penn State

Sept. 24 Missouri

Oct. 1 LSU

Oct. 8 at Georgia

Oct. 15 at Ole Miss