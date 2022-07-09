Sneak peek: Missouri

Today, we continue an early look at Auburn’s 2022 schedule with the opening conference game and the fourth of five consecutive home games to open the season.

AUBURN | Year two of the Bryan Harsin era gets underway with a couple of warmup games before a Big Ten opponent kicks off three crucial home contests. Four of the final seven games are on the road including trips to Georgia and Alabama.

WHO: Missouri (6-7 last season, 3-5 SEC)

WHEN: Sept. 24, TBD

WHERE: Jordan-Hare Stadium (87,451)

SERIES: AU leads 2-1

WHAT’S NEW: Missouri signed its highest-rated class in school history, finishing 12th in the Rivals team rankings. Five-star wide receiver Luther Burden is the gem of the group and will join a talented receiver corps. Mizzou brought in more than 10 transfer including Stanford running back Nathaniel Peat, Buffalo tight end Tyler Stephens, Oklahoma State defensive lineman Jayden Jernigan, North Carolina defensive end Tyrone Hopper and Florida linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper. Eliah Drinkwitz hired Blake Baker from LSU as his fourth defensive coordinator in four years to turn around a struggling unit that finished 13th in the SEC in scoring and total defense last year.

WHO TO WATCH, OFFENSE: Left tackle Javon Foster returns for his senior season after allowing just one sack in 13 starts last fall. He was also graded by PFF as the SEC’s third-best run blocking tackle and the nation’s No. 7 offensive tackle prospect for the 2023 NFL Draft.

WHO TO WATCH, DEFENSE: Senior Martez Manuel is a playmaker at safety. The 6-foot, 207-pounder was second on the team with 77 tackles last season, fourth with 8.0 tackles-for-loss and tied for second with 4.5 sacks. He added an interception, three pass breakups and a forced fumble.

OUTLOOK: Missouri has a lot of key pieces on offense except one after last year’s starting quarterback, Connor Bazelak, transferred to Indiana. The starting job is still up for grabs between sophomore Brady Cook, redshirt freshman Tyler Macon and possibly true freshman Sam Horn. A total of four starters return on the offensive line, and there’s plenty of talent and depth at wideout and running back. On the other side of the ball, Mizzou returns a couple of talented defensive ends in seniors Isaiah McGuire and Trajan Jeffcoat, but must replace its top three defensive tackles and top two cornerbacks from last season. The Tigers should have a quality special teams unit led by kicker Harrison Mevis, who made 23 of 25 field goals last season. Under former Auburn assistant Drinkwitz, the Mizzou staff has a number of former AU coaches and staffers including running backs coach Curtis Luper, cornerbacks coach Al Pogue, strength and conditioning coach Ryan Russell, and staff assistants Charlie Harbison and Brett Whiteside.

