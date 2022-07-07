Sneak peek: Penn State

Today, we continue an early look at Auburn’s 2022 schedule with the third of three consecutive games against non-conference opponents to open the season.

AUBURN | Year two of the Bryan Harsin era gets underway with a couple of warmup games before a Big Ten opponent kicks off three crucial home contests. Four of the final seven games are on the road including trips to Georgia and Alabama.

WHO: Penn State (7-6 last season, 4-5 Big Ten)

WHEN: Sept. 17, 2:30 p.m. CT, CBS

WHERE: Jordan-Hare Stadium (87,451)

SERIES: PSU leads 2-1

WHAT’S NEW: James Franklin hired two new assistants to his staff in defensive coordinator Manny Diaz and outside linebackers and special teams coach Stacy Collins. The Nittany Lions also added three key transfers in the offseason in Western Kentucky wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley, who had 87 catches for 1,402 yards and 14 touchdowns last fall, Cornell offensive guard Hunter Nourzad and Maryland defensive end Demeioun Robinson.

WHO TO WATCH, OFFENSE: Quarterback Sean Clifford is back for his sixth year at Penn State having completed 60.3 percent of his passes for 7,839 yards and 62 touchdowns. He can be erratic at times, completing an impressive 28 of 32 passes for 280 yards with two touchdowns and one interception against Auburn last season only to finish going 14 of 32 for 195 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in a bowl game loss.

WHO TO WATCH, DEFENSE: Super senior Ji’Ayir Brown returns at safety after intercepting six passes last season, which was tied for most in FBS. He also had 73 tackles (61 solo), one tackle-for-loss, five pass breakups, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

OUTLOOK: Penn State lost six of its final seven games including the Outback Bowl to Arkansas to finish the season. Turns out PSU peaked in September with wins over Wisconsin and Auburn. And after going a combined 11-11 over the past two seasons, Franklin is on a bit of a warm seat. After not producing a 100-yard rusher last season, the running game has been a priority. Rivals100 running back Nicholas Singleton, who enrolled in January, could provide immediate help running behind a rebuilt offensive line with at least three new starters. PSU is also looking for more players to step up at wide receiver having to replace NFL first round pick Jahan Dotson, who caught 10 passes for 78 yards and a touchdown against AU. The defense should be aggressive under Diaz and is getting a couple of key defensive linemen back that were injured last season. PSU must also find a new kicker and punter for this season. This is a crucial game for Auburn and a win could help build up important momentum going into SEC play.

