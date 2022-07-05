Sneak peek: Mercer

Today, we begin an early look at Auburn’s 2022 schedule with the season-opener against an FCS opponent.

AUBURN | Year two of the Bryan Harsin era gets underway with a couple of warmup games before a Big Ten opponent kicks off three crucial home contests. Four of the final seven games are on the road including trips to Georgia and Alabama.

WHO: Mercer (7-3 last season, 6-2 SoCon)

WHEN: Sept. 3, 6 p.m. CT, SECN+/ESPN+

WHERE: Jordan-Hare Stadium (87,451)

SERIES: Auburn leads 12-0

WHAT’S NEW: The Bears added five transfers this summer including wide receiver Trey Adkins, who was a former walk-on at South Carolina. He caught seven passes for 98 yards in three seasons for the Gamecocks.

WHO TO WATCH, OFFENSE: Wide receiver Ty James is back after a standout redshirt freshman season. James caught 26 passes for 611 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 23.5 yards per catch. He’s a tough matchup at 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds.

WHO TO WATCH, DEFENSE: Senior Solomon Zubairu is back for his senior season after leading the team with 5.0 sacks last season. The defensive end added 34 tackles, 5.5 tackles-for-loss and one forced fumble.

OUTLOOK: Mercer will have a game under its belt, opening the season in Week 0 with a home matchup against Morehead State on Aug. 27. The Bears are coming off their best season in the Southern Conference, missing out on a championship with a loss to ETSU in the final game of the season. They enter 2022 as the No. 16 team in FCS and are a favorite to win the SoCon in 2022. They played against one Power 5 team last season, losing 48-14 at Alabama. The Bears are a solid FCS team but this should be a fairly routine win for Auburn, although the Tigers came away with just a 24-10 victory in the last matchup in 2017.