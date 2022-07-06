Sneak peek: San Jose State

Today, we continue an early look at Auburn’s 2022 schedule with the second of three consecutive games against non-conference opponents to open the season.

AUBURN | Year two of the Bryan Harsin era gets underway with a couple of warmup games before a Big Ten opponent kicks off three crucial home contests. Four of the final seven games are on the road including trips to Georgia and Alabama.

WHO: San Jose State (5-7 last season, 3-5 Mountain West)

WHEN: Sept. 10, 6:30 p.m. CT, ESPNU

WHERE: Jordan-Hare Stadium (87,451)

SERIES: Auburn leads 2-0

WHAT’S NEW: San Jose State added some key transfers on offense in Hawaii quarterback Chevan Cordeiro and Nevada wide receivers Elijah Cooks and Justin Lockhart. Cordeiro completed 59 percent of his passes throwing for 31 touchdowns and rushing for 10 more over the last two seasons. Cooks and Lockhart combined for 48 receptions for 627 yards and six touchdowns last fall.

WHO TO WATCH, OFFENSE: In addition to the two transfers wideouts, SJSU also returns its leading receiver from last season in Isaiah Hamilton. He had 27 receptions for 377 yards and one touchdown as a junior.

WHO TO WATCH, DEFENSE: After an injury-plagued senior season, Cade Hall is back for a graduate year. The defensive end was the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year in 2020 totaling 26 tackles, 12.0 tackles-for-loss and 10.0 sacks in seven games. He enters the season with 30 career tackles-for-loss and 18 sacks.

OUTLOOK: In addition to Hall, SJSU returns seven other starters on what should be a pretty stout defense for a Group of 5 team. The defensive end opposite of Hall, Viliami Fehoko, had 36 tackles, 12.5 tackles-for-loss and 7.0 sacks last season. Three starting linebackers return and two defensive backs. On offense, SJSU should be improved with the addition of Cordeiro at quarterback. But it’s unlikely the Spartans will challenge Auburn. In their only matchup against a Power 5 team last season, SJSU lost 30-7 at USC. In two previous games against Auburn, SJSU lost 35-21 in 2015 and 59-13 in 2014.

