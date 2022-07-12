Sneak peek: LSU

AUBURN | Year two of the Bryan Harsin era gets underway with a couple of warmup games before a Big Ten opponent kicks off three crucial home contests. Four of the final seven games are on the road including trips to Georgia and Alabama.

WHO: LSU (6-7 last season, 3-5 SEC)

WHEN: Oct. 1, TBD

WHERE: Jordan-Hare Stadium (87,451)

SERIES: LSU leads 31-24-1

WHAT’S NEW: First-year coach Brian Kelly, who was hired from Notre Dame, brought in an almost entirely new staff retaining only offensive line coach Brad Davis from the previous group. The new staff added a number of transfer that should help right away, many as starters, including Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels, Penn State running back Noah Cain, ETSU offensive guard Tre’Mond Shorts, FIU offensive guard Miles Frazier, Missouri defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo, Oklahoma State cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse, ULL cornerback Mekhi Garner, Ohio State cornerback Seven Banks and Arkansas nickel Greg Brooks. LSU signed the nation’s No. 15 class in 2022 including 5-star defensive end Quency Wiggins and 5-star quarterback Walker Howard.

WHO TO WATCH, OFFENSE: LSU is loaded at wide receiver again led by All-American Kayshon Boutte. The junior from Iberia, La., had 38 receptions for 509 yards and nine touchdowns last season despite missing the final seven games with an ankle injury. Against Auburn last year, Boutte caught six passes for 127 yards and one touchdown.

WHO TO WATCH, DEFENSE: BJ Ojulari, a former Auburn recruiting target out of Marietta, Ga., has become one of the SEC’s best pass rushers. As a sophomore last fall, Ojulari had 55 tackles, 11.5 tackles-for-loss and a team-leading 7.0 sacks. He added nine quarterback hurries and a pass breakup.

OUTLOOK: The key for LSU will be finding the right quarterback and Daniels could be the answer after throwing for over 6,000 yards and 32 touchdowns and rushing for nearly 1,300 with 13 more TD’s in three years at ASU. It’s not a slam dunk, however, with sixth-year veteran Myles Brennan returning, redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier having a good spring and the addition of Howard. The offensive line is also a big question mark with two transfers expected to start and a group not as talented as previous LSU O-lines. There’s not a proven tight end returning but LSU does get back running back John Emery from academic issues and Cain is an important transfer. In addition to Boutte, Jack Bech, Brian Thomas and Jaray Jenkins are all playmakers at the receiver position. On the other side of the ball, LSU has one of the SEC’s best defensive lines and returns two starting linebackers. The secondary is a huge question mark with a bunch of transfer expected to compete for starting positions and depth. LSU must also find a new kicker and punter.

Auburn beat LSU 24-19 for the first win in Baton Rouge in 22 years last season. Two years ago, AU stomped LSU 48-11 in Jordan-Hare. This is a huge game for both teams this season. If AU can beat Penn State and Missouri at home the previous two weeks, they can enter the game undefeated. Same for LSU if it can take care of FSU in the Superdome the opening weekend and Mississippi State at home in week three. The SEC West is wide open behind Alabama, and this game will go a long was in determining the order.

