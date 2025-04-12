Eye-opening visit for Rivals100 DB

"This is a great place," Womack said. "A lot better than what I expected. They came along late. I've been around the facility before, had the offer, but I didn't expect it to be like this. They've definitely opened me and my family's eyes."

The versatile defensive back who's rated as the No. 1 nickel in the country took unofficial visits to all four programs this spring, concluding with an A-Day visit to Auburn on Saturday.

He's down to four schools and four schools only — Auburn, Florida, Texas A&M and Ohio State.

Womack's been to campus plenty of times — his sister Ma'Nia plays softball for the Tigers — but there was something about this trip and the way the staff conduct themselves that stuck out to Womack.

"Coach Freeze and the staff do an amazing job," he said. "They do a great job. They definitely know how to impress family, especially a family like mine. We just grow closer and closer with whoever is in the building."

One person in the building is safeties coach TJ Rushing, who's leading the charge in the pursuit of Womack.

"He knows how to get to the league and he's played in the league," Womack said. "He's close in his faith. Any guy that you can be around, he's close in his faith, and he can guide you to where you want to go — that's a great man. That's a big part of our family, faith. That's what we live by."

Auburn sees Womack fitting in just about anywhere in the secondary that Womack can help the team, whether that's at corner, safety or nickel. Womack is more than okay with that, too.

"Wherever Coach Rushing and Coach (DJ) Durkin feel like is a fit for me, that's where I'm going to improve at," Womack said. "And also at other places, because it just gives me more opportunity."

Womack is narrowing in on a commitment date, but the recent trip to Auburn certainly seemed to help the Tigers.

"They get closer and closer to the top," Womack said. "Not saying that they pass anybody. Whoever they're behind, they're getting close to them or they're either passing them every time I get here.