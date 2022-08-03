Sneak peek: WKU

Today, we continue an early look at Auburn’s 2022 schedule with a Group of Five matchup the week before the Iron Bowl.

AUBURN | Year two of the Bryan Harsin era gets underway with a couple of warmup games before a Big Ten opponent kicks off three crucial home contests. Four of the final seven games are on the road including trips to Georgia and Alabama.

WHO: Western Kentucky (9-6 last season, 7-1 C-USA)

WHEN: Nov. 19, TBD

WHERE: Jordan-Hare Stadium (87,451)

SERIES: Auburn leads 2-0

WHAT’S NEW: Tyson Helton must replace both his offensive and defensive coordinators from last season. He selected Ben Arbuckle (quarterbacks), Josh Crawford (wide receivers) and Zach Langford (offensive line) as three co-offensive coordinators. Arbuckle will call plays. Tyson Summers is WKU’s third defensive coordinator in three years. The top two transfers are West Virginia’s Jarret Doege and West Florida’s Austin Reed, who will compete for the starting quarterback position.

WHO TO WATCH, OFFENSE: Senior wide receiver Daewood Davis returns for his senior season after catching 43 passes for 763 yards and eight touchdowns last season. He spent four years at Oregon before transferring to WKU.

WHO TO WATCH, DEFENSE: Linebacker Will Ignont returns for his senior season after totaling 53 tackles, 4.5 tackles-for-loss and 2.5 sacks last fall. He also had an interception and fumble recovery. The Huntsville, Ala., native played at Tennessee for three years before transferring to WKU in 2020.

OUTLOOK: Western Kentucky put up video game numbers on offense last season averaging 44.2 points and 536.2 yards per game, second only to Ohio State nationally. The architect of that offense, Zach Kittley, is now the offensive coordinator at Texas Tech while quarterback Bailey Zappe was taken in the 4th round by the New England Patriots. The winner of the quarterback battle will have a talented group of receivers and tight ends to throw to, but WKU must replace its starting running back and three starting offensive linemen. Six starters return from an average defense led by Ignont, defensive end Juwuan Jones and defensive tackle Darius Shipp. WKU returns its kicker but must find a new punter. In two games against Power 5 teams last season, WKU lost to Indiana 33-31 and at Michigan State 48-31.

