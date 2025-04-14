Auburn visit 'surprising' for Rivals250 OL

Claude Mpouma didn't have many expectations heading into his first visit to Auburn.
Leaving the Plains, Mpouma is now excited to get back for his official visit.
The four-star offensive lineman and No. 179 player in the country made the trip from Chicago for A-Day over the weekend, as the Tigers are one of three schools set to host him on an official visit later this year.
"I thought Auburn was just going to be, it's in a little town, so I thought it was just going to be a little boring visit, but I actually had fun," Mpouma said. "It was surprising."
There's already a strong connection with some of the staff members. Mpouma has been talking to offensive line coach Jake Thornton weekly for the last four months, while defensive line coach Vontrell King-Williams went to the same high school that Mpouma attends. It was the people that stood out to him during his visit.
"I really liked the environment," Mpouma said. "I see the vibe around the program and stuff. It was really fun."
Aside from spending time with the coaching staff, Mpouma also saw A-Day practice inside Jordan Hare Stadium.
"I think it's something every school does, but to see a school kind of try to separate themselves from other schools, it's pretty fun," Mpouma said.
Mpouma is set to return for an official visit June 6-8, with other officials scheduled with Nebraska and Florida. As far as where Auburn stands, he noted that Auburn is "in a good position" with him.