Auburn visit 'surprising' for Rivals250 OL

Claude Mpouma didn't have many expectations heading into his first visit to Auburn.

Leaving the Plains, Mpouma is now excited to get back for his official visit.

The four-star offensive lineman and No. 179 player in the country made the trip from Chicago for A-Day over the weekend, as the Tigers are one of three schools set to host him on an official visit later this year.

"I thought Auburn was just going to be, it's in a little town, so I thought it was just going to be a little boring visit, but I actually had fun," Mpouma said. "It was surprising."