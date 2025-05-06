THE RUNDOWN: Episode 679

Bryan Matthews, Daniel Locke, Brian Stultz, Caleb Jones and Jay G. Tate reconvene to discuss the most pressing news, which today centers around our view of which football players will be BREAKOUT performers this fall.

That was the only thing discussed today, but there were other ancillary points made:

• What even constitutes a "breakout" player?

• What is Carlos Moore planning to do?

• Baseball got a MASSIVE series win at Tennessee last weekend.

• How good is Butch's team? What is the ceiling?

• What should be expected this weekend against South Carolina?

• Softball got another series win, but now it's postseason time.

• Shoutouts.

