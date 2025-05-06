Chatterton, Fisher flourish in new roles

And the momentum Chatterton picked up in midweek carried right over to his first SEC start in 36 days at No. 7 Tennessee Sunday.

Understandably, the Tigers’ staff moved him to midweek where the freshmen has thrived, not allowing a run in 20.1 innings since his first midweek start at No. 15 Georgia Tech April 8.

AUBURN | Christian Chatterton was Auburn’s Sunday starter for the first three weekends of conference play going 0-1 with a 27.00 ERA.

The right-hander held the power-hitting Volunteers without a run in 3.0 innings to earn the win in the rubber game of the series.

While Chatterton was stepping back into a weekend starting role, Cade Fisher was also in a different role Sunday. The junior, who was a weekend starter the first 10 weeks of the season, moved to the bullpen and held UT to a run over the final 4.0 innings to earn a save.

Chatterton and Fisher combined to allow just four hits, strike out seven and issue one walk. Fisher hit a couple of batters, but was able to pitch out of trouble in the fourth inning.

The only run he allowed was a solo home run in the fifth.

“I know it was a seven-inning ballgame but Chatterton and Fisher walked one,” AU coach Butch Thompson told the Auburn Network. “I think we hit a couple of batters there, but they absolutely were going to have to hit, hit, hit. So I think that’s good. If you want to win on the road, try walking one or less in a ballgame.

“That’s a starting point. And then have your defense play good. Bub (Terrell) made a great catch down there. And have those team at-bats. That’s kind of the recipe.”

For Fisher, moving to the bullpen and taking away the pressure of being a starter was a breath of fresh air. It’s a role he’s comfortable in taking for the rest of the season.

“I’m just blessed,” Fisher told the Auburn Network. “I love being part of this program and playing for these coaches. It doesn’t matter what role I’m in, I’m just really excited to get to pitch.”

Auburn hosts South Carolina for a three-game series beginning Thursday night at 7 p.m. CT on ESPNU.