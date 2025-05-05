Auburn commits in updated Rivals250 rankings

The latest Rivals250 rankings were released Monday. Five Auburn commits checked in on the list. Here's where the future Tigers ended up in the latest rankings and what's the latest in their recruitments. Only one Auburn commit moved up, while four other saw themselves fall a few spots in the series. The complete rankings can be found here.

Denairius Gray moved up one spot in the latest Rivals250 rankings.

Denairius Gray — WR Previous Ranking: 67 Current Ranking: 66 Move: +1 Auburn's longest-tenured commit in the 2026 class, Gray pledged to Auburn way back on New Year's Day 2024. He's remained committed in the class, but is open to taking official visits elsewhere. Gray just took an official visit to Washington April 25-27, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him on some other campuses as Auburn works to hold onto him.

Shadarius Toodle — LB Previous Ranking: 77 Current Ranking: 90 Move: -13 Toodle has a busy summer ahead, as programs like Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina and Baylor are all expected to host him on official visits. His schedule goes like this – Georgia May 16-18, Michigan My 30-June 1, North Carolina June 6-8, Auburn June 13-15 and Baylor June 20--22. It's Auburn's culture and DJ Durkin's defense that's kept Toodle locked in with Auburn, as other schools come knocking.

Hezekiah Harris — DE Previous Ranking: 95 Current Ranking: 98 Move: -3 There have been a couple SEC programs making a push for the four-star defensive end Harris, who committed to Auburn at Big Cat Weekend in 2024. He's remained steadfast in his pledge to Hugh Freeze and the rest of the coaching staff, but Tennessee and Florida are the programs most threatening to Auburn in this one. He'll return to Auburn for an official visit May 30-June 1, before visiting Florida June 6-8 and Tennessee June 20-22.

Parker Pritchett — OL Previous Ranking: 150 Current Ranking: 155 Move: -5 The latest member to join Auburn's 2026 class, Pritchett committed to Auburn one month ago during the Tigers' revamped Big Cat Weekend. Pritchett was someone that Auburn recruited hard from the start, hosting him on campus multiple times and one month removed from his commitment, things seem just as solid. Offensive line coach Jake Thornton recently visited Pritchett in Columbus, Ga., and Pritchett's also turned to social media to help recruit others. Pritchett encouraged fellow offensive lineman Dalton Toothman, who just narrowed his list to four, to "come home!"

Devin Carter — WR Previous Ranking: 156 Current Ranking: 162 Move: -6 Carter announced his commitment to Auburn during the U.S. Navy All-American Bowl earlier this year and has since been back to campus twice. Florida State — who once held a commitment from Carter – hasn't backed down. Mike Norvell and the rest of his staff have also hosted Carter, who's a Florida State legacy, this spring and will get him back on campus in early June for an official visit (June 6-8). He'll be in Auburn the following the weekend for his official visit June 13-15, so this could certainly be one to watch this summer.