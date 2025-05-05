BMatt’s Monday musings

Auburn out-played the defending national champions on their field in front of their fans. The Volunteers were fortunate to win just one.

Perhaps the Tigers’ players and coaches already believed that before taking 2-of-3 from Tennessee. But they know it now.

AUBURN | Auburn returned from Knoxville with a series win over a top 10 team and the assuredness that they can beat any team anywhere and under any circumstance.

Game one started in the pouring rain, had a 13 hour and 22 minute delay and ended in a 6-1 win. Game two had an 18 hour and 27 minute weather delay, lasted 11 innings and ended in a 5-4 loss.

The weather cooperated for game three, which AU won 8-1 in seven innings.

But it was more than handling the elements and a talented UT squad that was special about Auburn’s win at Tennessee. It was how well AU handled all the extracurriculars that come with playing against a Tony Vitello-coached team.

His teams play aggressive. They aren’t afraid to talk trash or flip a bat every now and then. They don’t often hold back after a big hit or big strikeout.

They like to intimidate their opponents, and it often works.

It didn’t this weekend.

This Auburn team, which has played the nation’s No. 1 strength of schedule, isn’t the type to back down from a challenge. And they felt challenged before even stepping between the lines Friday night.

I’ll let Ike Irish explain it.

“They didn’t play the national anthem and that kinda pissed us off,” Irish told the Auburn Network. “This team loves living for the national anthem and playing for it. And then he said some words to Rembert. We didn’t like that and we don’t like a guy who likes to show us up. Chris is one of the best dudes on the planet. The game humbles you and it humbled him in that moment. I was just the person that had to do it.”

I’ll never understand why UT decided to start Friday night’s game in a driving rainstorm, but after their ace pitcher, Liam Doyle, struck out Chris Rembert, he had some words for Auburn’s standout freshman.

Irish heard those words and sent the fourth pitch he saw from Doyle over the left field wall for a two-run home run.

Irish batted .444 in the series with six runs scored, one home run and five RBI. Rembert batted. 417 with four runs scored, one home run and one RBI.

They certainly weren’t intimidated.

“We knew it was going to be a hostile weekend,” said Irish. “We don’t like each other. And we knew we had to play at our level. We couldn’t play how they wanted to play. We just had to be us.”

Doyle took the loss in game one, throwing just one inning before the delay. He returned to pitch the final two innings of game two Sunday and earn the win. But he was ejected after making the final out with a harder than necessary tag at home plate in the top of the 11th inning.

Vitello was ejected in the fifth inning of game three.

It certainly wasn’t Auburn that lost its composure this weekend. But this isn’t about the Volunteers.

It’s about an Auburn team that’s developed a true grit. A team that plays hard and plays together. It’s a team full of players that love ball.

And it’s a team that appears to be coming together at just the right time.

Auburn left Knoxville with a series win and an opportunity for much more. The Tigers will be ranked high this week. They’ll be in the discussion as a potential top eight national seed.

It’s all there for the taking over the final two weeks of the regular season. And Auburn’s grown into the type of team that’s going to grab it with both hands.

