Koivun better than last year? Listen to his coach

Koivun's massive first year at Auburn, capped by the program's first team national title, has been hailed as one of the best in college golf. He became the first player to sweep the Fred Haskins, Ben Hogan, Jack Nicklaus and Phil Mickelson national awards in the same season.

At the 7:17 mark of the video , Jackson Koivun shyly introduces himself before Brendan Valdes starts listing all of the awards his teammate won last season as a freshman.

The bad news for opponents? His coach thinks he is even better heading into his second run in the NCAA Championships.

"He's learned to hit off-speed shots better," Nick Clinard said. "It's something that we're coaching him up, especially Coach (Chris) Williams and Coach (Buddy) Alexander that played in the Walker Cup and played on tour for a while and they're trying to help him get ready for the PGA tour, not just play out there, but also win out there, but he's learning."

After breaking the single-season scoring record of 69.48 last season, Koivun bested himself in his sophomore year, averaging 68.90 heading into the NCAAs. He's also made his mark in the PGA TOUR University Accelerated, which allows college players to earn points toward earning membership. Koivun currently sits at 19 points, one shy of the goal of 20.

Clinard isn't concerned at all about whether his star player earns it. It's just a matter of when for the back-to-back SEC champion. The coach saw what Koivun could do when the pressure was on him the most after following him at the recent conference tournament.

"It's unbelievable," Clinard said. "I was with him every shot this week, this past week, and he wants to know where he stands, like he is a leaderboard watcher. He'd be like the point guard looking at the scoreboard every time, but he likes to look at the leaderboard and just to him coming down the stretch and all of a sudden it did. That hole looked like a bucket, and he started making putt after putt."

The Chapel Hill, N.C., native became the first player to repeat as SEC champion in 49 years. Koivun wasn't precisely happy with how the tournament ended, though.

"I'll tell you something that's special about him is we were riding back after we lost to Florida, and he said, 'Coach, I'm sorry,'" Clinard said. "I said, 'You have nothing to be sorry for.' He goes, 'But I'd give back my individual trophy to win the team title.'"

That's part of the maturity on and off the course that Clinard credits for Koivun's solid sophomore season. But, as his coach points out, Koivun's rise in the golf world is still climbing, far from where many expect his career to turn out once he turns pro.

"He's still 19 years old," Clinard said. "Even though as much success as he's had with back-to-back SECs and being player of the year last year, but he's still got a little ways to go, and I think that's the beauty of it, right? He's not at the pinnacle of his career, and he hasn't learned everything that he needs to know yet, but he's a sponge and he works like crazy."