Fielding the future: Offense

An important stretch is coming up for Auburn's coaching staff. The Tigers were active in the transfer portal this spring window, but Hugh Freeze is still looking to stack recruiting classes from the high school ranks to build his program. Official visits get underway this month, so let's get a fresh look at who Auburn's prioritized in the form of a starting lineup. We'll highlight one quarterback, one running back, two wide receivers, two tight ends and five offensive linemen that Auburn's targeting.

Travis Burgess is Auburn's priority quarterback target. (Photo by Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

Quarterback — Travis Burgess Auburn is one of the favorites to land Burgess, the talented state champion quarterback out of Grayson High in Loganville, Ga. Burgess was on Auburn's campus in the days leading up to the Tigers' A-Day festivities, but left town to spend the weekend in Chapel Hill. North Carolina and Bill Belichick are likely the biggest threat to Auburn in this one, as Burgess eyes a summer decision. His official visit to Auburn is set for May 30-June 1, with North Carolina getting him back June 13-15.

Running back — Jae Lamar One of the top running backs in the country, Lamar officially cut his list down over the weekend to six schools. Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, Miami, Florida State and Ohio State are the finalists. Lamar noted in a recent interview with UGASports that there is currently not a leader, as the previously mentioned teams all battle it out. However, it's thought that Clemson could be the team to beat here. Lamar's official visit with Auburn is set for May 16-18.

Wide receiver — Cederian Morgan Auburn has two wide receivers committed — Denairius Gray and Devin Carter — but adding one or two more to the class is something the Tigers are seeking to do. The No. 1 player in the state of Alabama is looking at Auburn, Alabama, Colorado, Clemson, Florida and Georgia. He has official visits set up with all six schools in his top six, with Auburn getting him on campus for an official June 13-15. Alabama will get him on campus the following weekend, as the rival programs are hoping to keep him in-state.

Wide receiver — Marquez Daniel Three SEC programs have emerged as Daniel's favorites, as he plans to take official visits to Auburn, Florida and Tennessee this summer. He visited Auburn multiple times this spring for a spring practice and later for A-Day, and will return June 6-8 for his official visit.

Tight end — Xavier Tiller Tiller backed off his Texas A&M commitment back in February, and Auburn has been a constant in his recruitment even while he was committed to the Aggies. He was on the Plains for one of the first spring practices that the Tigers held and returned two weeks afterward for A-Day. His official visit with Auburn is set for June 6-8, with plans to officially visit Alabama, Florida State and USC. Tiller also hinted on social media that his final four schools will drop soon.

Tight end — Evan Jacobson Auburn's prioritized Jacobson as one of its top tight end targets and he's been on campus multiple times, even as an Iowa native. Ben Aigamaua, Jake Thornton and Derrick Nix all visited with the 6-foot-7 tight end earlier this week. Baylor, Wisconsin, Iowa State, Missouri and Texas A&M are also in contention for an official visit from Jacobson, who took an official visit with Stanford over the weekend. His official visit is set with Auburn for June 13-15.

Offensive line — Claude Mpouma Making an appearance at Auburn's A-Day festivities, it was a pleasant surprise for the Rivals250 offensive lineman as to how his first trip to the Plains went. He likes the environment of Auburn, which has him excited for his official visit return set to June 6-8. Florida and Nebraska are also expected to host him on an official visit.

Offensive line — Da'Ron Parks Parks visited Auburn in late March and was all smiles as he departed, with the facilities and people around them catching his attention the most. Aside from a trip to Auburn scheduled for May 30-June 1, official visits have been set with Kentucky and Penn State. Playing in the SEC is thought to be something that gives Auburn an advantage, as well.

Offensive line – Dalton Toothman Auburn is starting to become one of the favorite spots for Toothman to visit — he visited in March and April, with an official visit set for May 16-18. He's locked in official visits with Baylor and Mississippi State as well, with Clemson also expected to be a program to watch in this recruitment. Right now, though? Auburn appears as the frontrunner.

Offensive line — Wilson Zierer One thing that Zierer likes about Auburn is how much they make him feel like a priority, as the Tigers hosted him back-to-back weekends in early April for both Big Cat and A-Day. It was that priority feeling that gets him back on campus consistently, as Auburn figures to be in a good spot with Zierer. He's got an official visit set up with Auburn for May 30-June 1, with programs like Alabama, Michigan, Georgia, Wisconsin, Florida State and Tennessee also in the mix.