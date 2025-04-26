Geurin's gem leads Auburn to series win

Geurin was dominant from the start, taking a perfect game into the sixth inning in a shutout victory for the Tigers, who scored three in the first, one in the fifth and three in the sixth.

The Tigers jumped out to an early lead and SJ Geurin pitched a gem, as Auburn won 7-0 and took the series from South Carolina.

Auburn didn't need any late magic Saturday like it needed Friday against South Carolina.

Auburn scored its first run on a passed ball in the first inning, adding a couple more on an RBI single by KK McCrary and an RBI groundout by Anna Wohlers.

Freshman AnnaLea Adams made it 4-0 in favor of Auburn with her two-out double, scoring Nelia Peralta. The Tigers added three more runs in the bottom of the sixth — an RBI triple from Wohlers, an RBI single from Aubrie Lisenby and some heads up base running from pinch-runner Georgia Lessmann, who stole second and took the next two bases on two passed balls.

Geurin was phenomenal for the Tigers, finished the day with a one-hit shutout where she struck out three and walked one batter.

The series finale is set for Sunday at 2 p.m. CST