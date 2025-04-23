Tigers shut out South Alabama

It took extra innings to break a scoreless tie, but Auburn got it done.
Nelia Peralta had the hit of the night.
Peralta's eighth inning solo home run was the lone run in a 1-0 Auburn road victory over South Alabama Wednesday night. The win completed a home and home sweep of the Jaguars, as Auburn also won the game in Auburn earlier this season.
While Auburn's offense may have struggled to get things going, starting pitcher Haley Rainey was dominant for the Tigers. Rainey pitched five innings of no-hit softball, with the only baserunners reaching on three walks.
SJ Geurin took over after five and went the distance, closing the game out with three shutout innings while striking out four. South Alabama's only hit came in the bottom of the seventh inning, a one-out single by Stephanie Gonzalez.
Peralta led off the eighth inning with a home run hit on an 0-1 count to give the Tigers the lead, with Geurin sitting down South Alabama in order to end the game.
Auburn closes out SEC play this weekend, with a home series against South Carolina. Friday's first pitch is set for 5 p.m. CST.