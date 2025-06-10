The Rundown: Episode 683

Bryan Matthews, Caleb Jones and Jay G. Tate reconvene to discuss the most pressing news, which today centers around the football team's HUGE recruiting month and official visit windows.

The guys also discuss:

• One new player to the 2026 class and the first guy nestles into the '27 class

• What are the Tigers' plans at tight end moving forward? They're looking for a few right now

• Is Kaiden Prothro the best of them all?

• A 5-star tailback and a 5-star wideout and a 5-star safety will be here this weekend

• The baseball season ended bitterly last weekend. What happened?

• Can we still consider this a successful season?

• Butch Thompson's recruiting effort already is ramped up, though.

• Some basketball chatter.

The show is presented by VooDoo Wing Company with locations in Auburn, Mobile, Tuscaloosa, Florence, suburban Charlotte, Chapel Hill and Las Vegas. Check them out IN PERSON for delicious chicken or on the web at www.voodoowingco.com.